State wrestling notebook: Union girls have come a long way in one year

Either way, the Union program, which features a lot of inexperienced wrestlers, has come a long way since last year, when Alburg was the only Union wrestler to qualify for last year’s tournament.

“The majority of our team are first-year,” McAfee said. “Erie-Auhnna White, she came out in November, and she wrestled her way into the tournament. It’s the fastest-growing sport in the nation, so we jumped in there, we got the facilities and the kids are coming. It’s going to continue to grow. We started off with a whole lot, a lot of kids didn’t know what wrestling was.”

Expect Union to be in contention for the state title for the long haul.

“We won the junior high state championship, so that’s great news to know we have that feeder program coming up to this level,” McAfee said. “We’ve got the backing of our administration and the sky’s the limit.”

Stillwater in control in 6A

It’s not much of a surprise, since they are the defending champions, the reigning dual state champions after winning that title two weeks ago, and the East Regional champs from last weekend, but Stillwater’s performance Friday night was still quite impressive.