State wrestling notebook: Union girls have come a long way in one year

What a difference a year makes.
For the Union girls wrestling squad, that is certainly true, as the Redhawks are in the mix for the girls state championship after one day of action. Last year, Union was tied for 34th, with just one girl competing in the state tournament.
Now, Union enters day two on Saturday tied for second with Bixby with 12 points, just four back of leader Moore.
The Redhawks placed second at the East Regional last weekend, and all three of their individual regional champions won their first-round matches Friday night to advance to the semifinals.
“The girls looked good today; we had a good first session,” said Union coach Darin McAfee. “Predictions are pretty much what we expected, competition’s tough, we go to the regional tournament, sometimes it gives you false seedings as to what people really are. We’re doing a good job.”
Chanelle Alburg won her match at 120 pounds, pinning her opponent in just 33 seconds, while Kali Hayden at 185 pinned Caris Morris of Sapulpa in 48 seconds, and then Azreal Smith prevailed by pinning her opponent in 4:32 at 235 pounds.
The Redhawks have two other wrestlers in the tournament, as Erie-Auhnna White won her wrestle-in match, but then lost her first-round matchup. Aralease Callahan also lost her first-round bout, but both wrestlers have an opportunity to win more matches and score team points in the consolation bracket starting Saturday morning.
Either way, the Union program, which features a lot of inexperienced wrestlers, has come a long way since last year, when Alburg was the only Union wrestler to qualify for last year’s tournament.
“The majority of our team are first-year,” McAfee said. “Erie-Auhnna White, she came out in November, and she wrestled her way into the tournament. It’s the fastest-growing sport in the nation, so we jumped in there, we got the facilities and the kids are coming. It’s going to continue to grow. We started off with a whole lot, a lot of kids didn’t know what wrestling was.”
Expect Union to be in contention for the state title for the long haul.
“We won the junior high state championship, so that’s great news to know we have that feeder program coming up to this level,” McAfee said. “We’ve got the backing of our administration and the sky’s the limit.”
Stillwater in control in 6A
It’s not much of a surprise, since they are the defending champions, the reigning dual state champions after winning that title two weeks ago, and the East Regional champs from last weekend, but Stillwater’s performance Friday night was still quite impressive.
The Pioneers led the 6A standings with 36 points, well ahead of Edmond North, the West Regional champion that was in second with 21 points.
Stillwater had qualified wrestlers in 13 of the 14 weight brackets and posted an 11-2 record in those first-round matches, so yes, it is well on its way towards repeating as champion.
“For the most part, good so far,” said Pioneers coach Ethan Kyle. “We dropped one match early that I would certainly like to have back, but the guys look sharp, are wrestling really hard, so that’s all you can ask for right now.”
One highlight for Stillwater was the performance of Angelo Ferrari at 160 pounds. Ferrari, who had to forfeit the East Regional final last weekend due to injury, looked good in his first-round matchup, pinning Yukon’s Bryce Goucher in 4:41.
“He looks good,” Kyle said. “Thankfully, everything checked out this week and he’s feeling good and wrestling hard.”
Collinsville on track to win 5A
It qualified nine wrestlers into the tournament, and all nine of them won their first-round matches, so it’s safe to say the first day of competition went well for Collinsville, as it seeks a fifth straight (and 11th in 12 years) Class 5A state championship.
The Cardinals head into Day 2 leading 5A with 31 points, well ahead of second-place Guthrie, which had 15.
Of course, as well as it things went for Collinsville on Friday, coach Weston Harding knows that won’t really matter if they don’t show up on Saturday to finish the job.
“It was a great day,” he said. “We brought nine, won nine matches today, so 100%, you can’t beat it. We’re wrestling with a lot of energy, we’re wrestling tough right now, but tomorrow’s a different day. It gets tougher as it goes.”