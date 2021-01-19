State Track Coaches Hall of Fame adds Okmulgee's Dwight Pankey, Union graduate Ron Mitchell

Longtime Okmulgee track coach Dwight Pankey and Union graduate Ron Mitchell were inducted into the Oklahoma Cross Country and Track Association Coaches Hall of Fame on Friday night at the Midwest City Sheraton Hotel.

"It hasn't hit me yet," Pankey said Tuesday. "I was thrilled standing up there in front of all the coaches honoring what I accomplished and knowing that hard work pays off -- that's the philosophy I use with our team."

Pankey, 69, a Sapulpa graduate, has been Okmulgee's coach for 44 years. He led the Bulldogs to boys state track titles in 1992 and '93. He credits his Eastern State coach Glen Stone for helping launch him to a coaching career.

"I've had some tremendous athletes," Pankey said. "I would like to thank all the athletes who have come through the program, the community of Okmulgee for bringing me here in 1977 and our superintendent Renee Dove has been wonderful. I wouldn't trade this for anything in the world."

Mitchell began his coaching career as an assistant from 1975-77 at Union. He then moved to Edmond as head coach and led that high school to eight state titles and eight runner-up finishes in track and cross country before moving to Texas in 2003. He later coached at Southwestern Christian.