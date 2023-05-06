Metro's Wilson suffers repeat championship defeat

Metro Christian’s Ivy Wilson, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A No. 1 singles bracket, dropped three games total on her way to Saturday’s championship before falling to No. 1 seed Sofia Acuna of Classen SAS (6-0, 6-3). Acuna topped Wilson to claim the Class 5A No. 1 singles title (6-1, 7-5) last spring.

Davis and Lollis crowned

Henryetta’s top seeded duo of Katie Davis and Kellyn Lollis cruised past Mount St. Mary to the championship match where the Golden Knights edged second-seeded Byng pairing Audrey Boatright and Jacyi Cole for the Class 4A No. 1 doubles title (7-6, 7-5).

Gilet reaches final

No. 2 seed Natalie Gillet of Holland Hall beat Elgin’s Grace Trueblook, Ardmore’s Joslyn Smith and Cascia Hall’s Laura Irwin on her way to the Class 5A No. 1 singles championship but fell in the final in a 6-3, 7-6 defeat to Riverfield No. 1 seed Lily Clark.

Bulldogs fall short

Heritage Hall’s No. 1 seeded duo of Jasmine Crain and Tokara Henderson rolled past the second seeded Cascia Hall pairing of Kendal Blevins and Lydia Hoose (6-0, 6-0) in the Class 5A No. 1 doubles championship.

Arant claims singles title

Top seeded Jenks freshman Avery Arant closed her debut high school season with a record of 22-1 and a state title topping after topping Bishop Kelly No. 2 seed Jasel Bailey in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) in the Class 6A No. 1 singles championship.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World