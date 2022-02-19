State swimming notebook: Jenks boys claim fourth straight title

Four straight titles for Jenks boys
While the girls’ competition was a nail-biter throughout, the boys’ race wasn’t nearly as close, as Jenks cruised to its fourth straight Class 6A state championship on Saturday in Edmond.
Without a single individual champion, the Trojans still amassed 412 points, way ahead of runner-up Edmond North with 278. Enid finished third with 173.5 points.
Jenks did win the 200 medley relay, but primarily succeeded with overwhelming depth. The Trojans had an amazing 20 swimmers competing in the A-heat finals, with four in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100 breaststroke, and three in the 200 IM. That group yielded five top-three finishes. Jenks also had nine in the B-heats.
By comparison, Edmond North, which won three events, had nine A-heat swimmers and just two in B-heats, while Enid won four events, but had just six in A-heats and three in Bs.
“They’re such a fun group of kids, they did awesome,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “They dropped some time, they did their best. It was a better meet yesterday, they all wanted to be in the top eight, and we had several events with four of them. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than that. I was very pleased and very proud of them.”
The Trojans were led by senior Ryan Short, who placed second in both the 200 free and 500 free.
“He’s a fun kid to coach, he’s awesome,” Henao said. “He’s like a computer, whatever I tell him, he will do it. And not just that but his attitude, he’s a great kid.”
Other key Jenks contributors included Walker Bridenstine, who placed second in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 IM; Josh Rau, who was third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly; Mason Mink, who finished fourth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 50 free and Ian Truong, who tied for fourth in the 50 free and was seventh in the 100 free.
Admire takes two golds, Littlefield one
Claremore junior Sylvia Admire remembered the feeling of coming close but not finishing on top of the podium at last year’s state meet and was determined to avoid that again this time.
After placing second in the 500 free and third in the 50 free last year, Admire came back and completed the mission Saturday, winning both the 200 and 100 free.
“My goal was to win both of my events today, so I was really excited,” Admire said. “I know I got second and third last year, so I was just really wanting to win this year, because I wanted a gold medal.”
Claremore coach Kimberly Ward believes last year’s results drove Admire to train harder this season.
“I feel like it made a difference knowing she was so close to that gold medal,” Ward said. “It made her work harder this year for that gold medal, and I expect her to do that next year, too.”
In the 100 free, Admire swam neck and neck with Stillwater’s Avery Littlefield in the next lane, edging her out by just .15 seconds. Both Admire’s time of 51.77 seconds and Littlefield’s 51.92 were personal records.
“I feel like we really push each other,” Admire said of Littlefield. “I feel like swimming next to each other really helped.”
Littlefield, who also won the 50 free, agreed that the two propelled each other to go faster, and although she was not able to complete her attempt at winning double golds (like she did as a freshman last year), she was not disappointed.
“I’m so grateful that she was there, because it’s a lot more difficult to swim when you’re only pushing yourself,” said Littlefield, who set a new Stillwater school record in both events. “When you have someone there that can show you and you know they’re seeded faster than you, and you can push yourself to be even better. It’s great.”
“I’m so grateful for everything that has put me here. It’s been kind of a rough season, still with Covid going on, but I’ve had so many friends and family that have pushed me to be the best I can be, so I’m just over the moon that I cut time, even though I didn’t win both of my events.”
Two more for vonHartitzsch
He was seeded fourth for the 100 free, so he didn’t think it would necessarily happen, but Union’s Trenton vonHartitzsch prevailed anyway, winning both that race and his other individual event, the 100 breaststroke (by three seconds), coming away with two gold medals for the second straight year.
“It feels really good,” vonHartitzsch said. “Going in fourth and coming out first in the 100 free, that was pretty unexpected, not going to lie.”
vonHartitzsch also won the breaststroke last year, and pulled off the same seeded-fourth-but-still-won-when-it-counted maneuver in the 200 IM last year as well.
“Going in and getting the double win again, that wasn’t actually my original intent,” he admitted. “My original intent was to finish off strong, “If I win, I win,’ but definitely being able to cap it off with those actual wins helps.”
The only other local individual champion was Griffin Craig of Bartlesville, who won the 100 backstroke. He was also second in the 200 IM.
Photos: Jenks boys, Edmond North girls claim Class 6A swimming state championships
— John Tranchina, Tulsa World
