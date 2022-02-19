State swimming notebook: Jenks boys claim fourth straight title

“I’m so grateful for everything that has put me here. It’s been kind of a rough season, still with Covid going on, but I’ve had so many friends and family that have pushed me to be the best I can be, so I’m just over the moon that I cut time, even though I didn’t win both of my events.”

Two more for vonHartitzsch

He was seeded fourth for the 100 free, so he didn’t think it would necessarily happen, but Union’s Trenton vonHartitzsch prevailed anyway, winning both that race and his other individual event, the 100 breaststroke (by three seconds), coming away with two gold medals for the second straight year.

“It feels really good,” vonHartitzsch said. “Going in fourth and coming out first in the 100 free, that was pretty unexpected, not going to lie.”

vonHartitzsch also won the breaststroke last year, and pulled off the same seeded-fourth-but-still-won-when-it-counted maneuver in the 200 IM last year as well.