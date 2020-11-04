State cross country notebook: Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle repeats in 6A

Hinkle wins second straight title

It was a difficult season for Payton Hinkle, but the Broken Arrow junior finished it off in fine style, claiming the Class 6A individual state cross country championship Wednesday in Edmond, her second in a row after placing second as a freshman in 2018.

“Honestly, (I feel) just very blessed,” said Hinkle, who finished the 5K race in 18:23, over 10 seconds ahead of second-place Cayden Dawson of Bixby. “I haven’t had the best season and I worked my butt off to get here and I finally achieved it. I’m very happy right now.”

Victory felt even sweeter the second time around, especially considering the rough ride she’s endured over the past few months. Her win on Oct. 24 at the 6A East Regional race was her first of the season.

“My first meet, I ended up getting hurt a little bit so I didn’t end up finishing,” said Hinkle. “This season, I was just mentally struggling and just on the physical side, trying to get back to my healthy self. And then today, I got here and I had a kind of pulled muscle in my shoulder. We prayed a little bit and my dad rubbed the knot out, so I had many setbacks. I’ve been trying so hard to get here, and I’m just so happy I finally did it.”

Kelley girls claim fourth straight