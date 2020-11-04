State cross country notebook: Broken Arrow's Payton Hinkle repeats in 6A

Hinkle wins second straight title
It was a difficult season for Payton Hinkle, but the Broken Arrow junior finished it off in fine style, claiming the Class 6A individual state cross country championship Wednesday in Edmond, her second in a row after placing second as a freshman in 2018.
“Honestly, (I feel) just very blessed,” said Hinkle, who finished the 5K race in 18:23, over 10 seconds ahead of second-place Cayden Dawson of Bixby. “I haven’t had the best season and I worked my butt off to get here and I finally achieved it. I’m very happy right now.”
Victory felt even sweeter the second time around, especially considering the rough ride she’s endured over the past few months. Her win on Oct. 24 at the 6A East Regional race was her first of the season.
“My first meet, I ended up getting hurt a little bit so I didn’t end up finishing,” said Hinkle. “This season, I was just mentally struggling and just on the physical side, trying to get back to my healthy self. And then today, I got here and I had a kind of pulled muscle in my shoulder. We prayed a little bit and my dad rubbed the knot out, so I had many setbacks. I’ve been trying so hard to get here, and I’m just so happy I finally did it.”
Kelley girls claim fourth straight
They’re all different and they’re all great. That’s the message from Bishop Kelley coach Terry Stupp after the Comet girls won their fourth straight Class 5A state championship.
“Amazing, because it’s four different groups of people,” Stupp said. “The first one was a 31-year wait and there was quite a few seniors that had kind of grown up with that program. The next year was a whole group of freshmen, five out of the seven. Last year, they were just dominant, and this year, we had three girls that had never run cross country — one’s a freshman, one was our manager last year and one is a senior who is going to sign a letter of intent to play soccer at TU and wanted to run cross country.”
Led by Liz Campbell, the soccer player Stupp referenced, and her fifth-place finish (in 19:45), and Ella Eureste, who came in sixth (19:50) after winning the individual championship in each of the two previous seasons, Kelley had five of the top 24 runners and finished with 70 points. Noble placed second with 86.
Regent Prep girls take 3A
After years of running in a legend’s shadow, Natalia Cleveland took advantage of her final turn in the spotlight, claiming the Class 3A individual championship, and leading Regent Prep to its first state title.
Cleveland, a senior, completed the 3,200-meter course in 12:08, four seconds ahead of freshman teammate Micah Dickens and 19 seconds better than the third-place finisher. The Rams placed four runners within the top 14 and won with 54 points, well in front of Cascia Hall (109).
Running behind former star Ellie Gilbreath, who won four consecutive individual championships at Regent from 2015-18, Cleveland has been a good leader for the young squad that includes three freshmen among its top five runners. Cleveland finished second behind Gilbreath in the 2A race in 2018 and was fifth in 3A last year.
“Natalia’s been behind Ellie, so this was her open door to claim that championship,” said Regent coach Jeff Anderson. “She’s battled injuries in past seasons and everything just came together for her. She had a good race, she was patient, and I couldn’t be more happy for her. I’ve had her since seventh grade, so I’ve watched her grow up.”
And even though Cleveland, who also finished second at the 3A regional on Oct. 24, won’t be back next year, the rest of the team will, and Anderson is excited about Regent’s future.
“They’re a young team and they’re not just runners, they’re athletes, so it really helps when you have a team of competitors like that,” he said. “We’re a team of underclassmen, so they’re going to do this for a while.”
Goss claims second title
Caden Goss of Fort Gibson won his second consecutive 4A individual boys title, with his 5K winning time of 16:05 beating runner-up Ethan Stovall of Oklahoma Christian by nine seconds.
“It was a tough race,” said Goss, a senior who also won the 4A East Regional. “I’ve kind of had a sore throat all week, so it kind of affected me a little bit. That last mile was super tough, and all the credit to everybody else, they really made me work for it. It was a good race and I’m happy to come away with my second one. Just ending my high school career with a win is good.”
Gallery: 6A-3A state cross country meet
— John Tranchina,
for the Tulsa World
