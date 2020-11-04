State cross country notebook: Broken Arrow's Hinkle repeats in 6A

They’re all different and they’re all great. That’s the message from Bishop Kelley coach Terry Stupp after the Comet girls won their fourth straight Class 5A state championship.

“Amazing, because it’s four different groups of people,” Anderson said. “The first one was a 31-year wait and there was quite a few seniors that had kind of grown up with that program. The next year was a whole group of freshmen, five out of the seven. Last year, they were just dominant, and this year, we had three girls that had never run cross country – one’s a freshman, one was our manager last year and one is a senior who is going to sign a letter of intent to play soccer at TU and wanted to run cross country.”

Led by Liz Campbell, the soccer player Anderson referenced, and her fifth-place finish (in 19:45), and Ella Eureste, who came in sixth (19:50) after winning the individual championship in each of the two previous seasons, Kelley had five of the top 24 runners and finished with 70 points. Noble placed second with 86.

Regent Prep girls take 3A

After years of running in a legend’s shadow, Natalia Cleveland took advantage of her final turn in the spotlight, claiming the Class 3A individual championship, and leading Regent Prep to its first state title.