State boys tennis notebook: Defending champion Cascia Hall in 4A driver's seat

Cascia Hall in driver’s seat to repeat

After jumping to Class 5A, defending 4A champion Cascia Hall advanced all of its contenders to Saturday’s semifinal rounds at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

as he is set to face Altus’ fourth-seeded Alessandro Bianchi at 10:45 a.m. In the No. 2 singles spot, Miller Van Hanken advanced and will face Heritage Hall’s top-seeded Larsen Van Horn at the same time.

The Commandos’ top-seeded No. 2 doubles tandem of Joey Kacere and Gannon Murray, as well as the fourth-seeded No. 1 doubles pair of Hunter Henry and Aiden Robinson, will play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jenks-Union finals on the horizon

Both 6A singles categories Saturday could present rivalry matchups in the championship between Jenks and Union players.

Jenks’ defending champions, Brett Keeling and Christian Pensavalle, went undefeated in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spots, respectively, on Friday. For the Redhawks, second-seeded Ashwin Chandrasekar and Mario Pacilio remained unbeaten on the opposite side of the bracket. If all four players survive, Keeling and Chandrasekar would meet in the top singles championship, while Pensavalle and Pacilio would meet in the No. 2 singles championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Claremore's Steidley vying for rare title

In 5A No. 2 singles, Claremore’s second-seeded Tanner Steidley remains in the hunt to become the first Zebra since 2000 to win a singles title.

He defeated Ardmore’s Jayden Battice 6-0, 6-3 in round one before shutting out Crossings Christian’s Jake Waggoner in two sets in the quarterfinal. He will face Altus’ third-seeded Tristan Gregg in the semifinal round at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Comets searching for titles

In both the 6A top singles and doubles spots, Bishop Kelley representatives will play in the semifinals Saturday. Fifth-seeded Alec Rule will compete against Jenks’ Keeling at 11:30 a.m. before the Comets’ third-seeded James Owens-Landon Wong tandem plays Broken Arrow’s Max Fitzgerald and Grant Hinkle at 12:15 p.m.

Elk City twins seek new hardware

On Friday, both 4A Elk City’s singles singles, brothers Evan and Carter Senger, survived the winner’s brackets, along with the Elks’ No. 2 doubles team. The Sengers are both seeded first in their respective brackets, as Carter took home the No. 2 singles title last season.

Altogether, Elk City boy’s tennis entered the weekend with three all-time state titles: Senger’s lone singles title and doubles crowns in 1989 and 1992.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World