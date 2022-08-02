Stars shine on area athletes at 2022 All-World Awards Banquet

The 2022 All-World Awards Banquet on Tuesday night saw multiple future college stars and current coaching greats from the area take home some hardware.

Rejoice Christian’s Chance Wilson and Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle took home the Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile and Wood All-World Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year awards, respectively, inside the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa.

Rod Thompson, a former all-state guard from Beggs and the father of current Oklahoma State standout guard Bryce Thompson, was the keynote speaker at the gathering and discussed key points about what it means to be an All-World honoree, such as “be proud of where you came from,” “always be thankful” and “focus on the now and prepare for the next.”

“Every day, you got to be serious about representing not just your family, but your school, your community (and) where you came from,” said Thompson, a three-year starter at the University of Tulsa. “I was always taught to be proud of where I came from.”

Former Jenks and Lincoln Christian cross country and track coach Martha ORourke was honored with the All-World Lifetime Achievement Award, and Edison High School’s Oliver Falvey was named the Mike Brown Inspirational Athlete of the Year.

Wilson, a three-sport athlete and incoming senior, is committed to play quarterback at Montana State University, but also competed in track and field and basketball. He finished first place in the 200- and 400-meter events at the state track meet, and he also ran the final leg of Rejoice Christian’s 800- and 1,600-meter relays.

“It means a lot to me,” Wilson said of being nominated for the award, prior to earning the honor. “It means that all the hard work I put in the past couple of years have really paid off. And I’m proud of myself and my coaches that pushed me to get to this point.”

Hinkle, who’s signed to run at Oklahoma State, dominated on the high school scene, winning state in the 800-, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs, and setting new state meet records in the 1-mile and 2-mile events. She was also named Gatorade’s 2022 state track athlete of the year for her efforts.

“It’s very honoring,” Hinkle said of being up for the awards. “I’ve worked really hard and I’ve had a great support system. It’s really cool just seeing my hard work pay off. And it’s a good way to end the season before I go into this next chapter of my life.”

Wilson, who’s used to competing against some of the best athletes in the state throughout three sports, said he thinks Tulsa’s sports scene gets “overlooked” sometimes, so it’s nice to see so many accomplished peers in one room.

Hinkle, who’s just a few weeks away from moving to Stillwater for the school year, echoed that sentiment.

“I think it’s just cool to see everybody I used to compete against,” Hinkle said. “Even friends from other sports. It’s good to say my little goodbyes before I head out.”

All-World Winners

Tulsa World Football Offensive Player of the Year: Braylin Presley, Bixby

Tulsa World Football Defensive Player of the Year: Zane Woodham, Holland Hall

Tulsa World Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Cayden Dawson, Bixby

Tulsa World Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year: Blake Feron, Broken Arrow

Tulsa World Volleyball Player of the Year: Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow

Bill Knight Automotive Girls Basketball Player of the Year: TK Pitts, Union

Bill Knight Automotive Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Ty Frierson, Memorial

Tulsa World Girls Swimmer of the Year: Aidan Howze, Bartlesville

Tulsa World Boys Swimmer of the Year: Trenton vonHartitzsch, Union

Tulsa World Girls Wrestler of the Year: Kali Hayden, Union

Tulsa World Boys Wrestler of the Year: Jersey Robb, Bixby

Bruce G. Weber Softball Player of the Year: Jayelle Austin, Owasso

Bruce G. Weber Baseball Player of the Year: Brennan Phillips, Owasso

Tulsa World Girls Golfer of the Year: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep

Tulsa World Boys Golfer of the Year: Drew Mabrey, Holland Hall

Tulsa World Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Harper Siemens, Holland Hall

Tulsa World Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Ethan Gordon, B.T. Washington

Tulsa World Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Maddie Shelley, Bartlesville

Tulsa World Boys Tennis Player of the Year: Brett Keeling, Jenks

Tulsa World Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

Tulsa World Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Tulsa World Comeback Athlete of the Year: Mia Pendleton, Oologah

Mike Brown Inspirational Athlete of the Year: Oliver Falvey, Edison

Bill Knight Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award: Martha ORourke

Tulsa World Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year: Makenzie Malham, Union

Tulsa World Boys Scholar Athlete of the Year: Ryan Short, Jenks

Tulsa Regional Chamber Girls Coach of the Year: Troy Tokarchik, Holland Hall

Tulsa Regional Chamber Boys Coach of the Year: Loren Montgomery, Bixby

Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood Girls Athlete of the Year: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow

Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood Boys Athlete of the Year: Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

Tulsa Tech Band of the Year: Broken Arrow

Tulsa Tech Cheer Squad of the Year: Broken Arrow

Tulsa Tech Dance Team of the Year: Broken Arrow

Tulsa Tech Fans of the Year: Broken Arrow

Tulsa Tech Mascot of the Year: Rambo, Owasso