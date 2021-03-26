 Skip to main content
Springs sports spotlight: Will Sides, Cascia Hall golf

Junior is rated No. 1 Oklahoma junior amateur and 35th nationally by the AJGA. Helped fuel Commandos' 4A state runner-up finish as a freshman. A 2020 Rolex second-team All-American. Finished fourth in the Southern Junior Open in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and third in the Gateway First Bank Tulsa Junior at Cedar Ridge. "Very committed to what he's doing," Cascia Hall coach Brian Rahilly said. Committed to SMU.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

