Springs sports spotlight: Van Fitch, Jenks soccer

After missing her sophomore year with a torn ACL, attacking midfielder/forward bounced back with three goals and three assists before COVID-19 shut down her junior season. Has three goals in three games as a senior, pacing Trojans' 2-1 start. Signed with the University of Arkansas.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
