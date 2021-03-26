 Skip to main content
Springs sports spotlight: Van Fitch, Jenks soccer

Springs sports spotlight: Van Fitch, Jenks soccer

Van Fitch, soccer (copy)
After missing her sophomore year with a torn ACL, attacking midfielder/forward bounced back with three goals and three assists before COVID-19 shut down her junior season. Has three goals in three games as a senior, pacing Trojans' 2-1 start. Signed with the University of Arkansas.

