 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springs sports spotlight: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow track

Springs sports spotlight: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow track

{{featured_button_text}}
Payton Hinkle, track (copy)
Tulsa World file

Junior won the 6A state title in the 3,200 meters as a freshman and was fourth in the mile. Captured a second consecutive 6A cross country individual title last fall, then won the Oklahoma-Arkansas Meet of Champions by 34 seconds.

Posted a school-record 5K time (17:35.42) in Texas last weekend and ranks 15th nationally at that distance. Has the state's best times in the 800 and 1,600 meters.

Click here to read more about the top springs sports athletes in Tulsa area

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News