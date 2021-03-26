Springs sports spotlight: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow track

Junior won the 6A state title in the 3,200 meters as a freshman and was fourth in the mile. Captured a second consecutive 6A cross country individual title last fall, then won the Oklahoma-Arkansas Meet of Champions by 34 seconds.
Posted a school-record 5K time (17:35.42) in Texas last weekend and ranks 15th nationally at that distance. Has the state's best times in the 800 and 1,600 meters.
