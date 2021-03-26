Springs sports spotlight: Kate Miley, Bishop Kelley tennis

Went 23-0 as a sophomore and captured the Class 5A individual crown at No. 2 singles, helping Comets win the team title. Senior is now playing No. 1 singles as Kelley moves up to the 6A level.
Won the Jenks Invitational on March 10 and was runner-up in the Union Invitational to strong Baylor signee Brooke Thompson of Heritage Hall.
