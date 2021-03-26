Springs sports spotlight: Jenni Roller, Regent Prep golf

Won the 2A state individual title as a freshman, fueling Rams' runner-up team finish. Shot a career-low 69 in the final round. Rated state’s No. 1 female junior amateur by the American Junior Golf Association. Finished second in an AJGA event in Hot Springs, Arkansas, last year and third in the WOGA state junior in Edmond. Committed to TU, daughter of former Hurricane All-American Maggie Roller.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade.
