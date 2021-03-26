 Skip to main content
Springs sports spotlight: Jax Ryan, Verdigris baseball

Jax Ryan, baseball (copy)

Jax Ryan, picture in red.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Starts at shortstop and pitches. An early bloomer, had verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma before playing a varsity inning.

Multi-talented sophomore, “can play any position on the field,” coach Brian Keith said. Was batting .571 through his first eight games this spring with two homers and 15 RBIs. On the mound, was 2-0 with 13 strikeouts in eight innings and had allowed only one hit.

Click here to read more about the top springs sports athletes in Tulsa area

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

