Springs sports spotlight: Jax Ryan, Verdigris baseball

Starts at shortstop and pitches. An early bloomer, had verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma before playing a varsity inning.

Multi-talented sophomore, “can play any position on the field,” coach Brian Keith said. Was batting .571 through his first eight games this spring with two homers and 15 RBIs. On the mound, was 2-0 with 13 strikeouts in eight innings and had allowed only one hit.