 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Springs sports spotlight: Cooper King, Bishop Kelley soccer

Springs sports spotlight: Cooper King, Bishop Kelley soccer

{{featured_button_text}}
NW Classen vs Bishop Kelley (copy)
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Senior center midfielder and team captain, has four goals and an assist in five games for the Comets, who have won the last three Class 5A state titles (2017-19). Signed with TU.

"In my opinion, he’s one of the best players, if not the best player, in the state, regardless of class," Kelley coach Phil Barkley said.

Click here to read more about the top springs sports athletes in Tulsa area

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News