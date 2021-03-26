Springs sports spotlight: Cooper King, Bishop Kelley soccer

Senior center midfielder and team captain, has four goals and an assist in five games for the Comets, who have won the last three Class 5A state titles (2017-19). Signed with TU.
"In my opinion, he’s one of the best players, if not the best player, in the state, regardless of class," Kelley coach Phil Barkley said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today