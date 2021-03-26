 Skip to main content
Springs sports spotlight: Brett Keeling, Jenks tennis

Springs sports spotlight: Brett Keeling, Jenks tennis

School: Jenks  ¦  Class: So.

Could be the Trojans’ next best hope for a 6A No. 1 singles title. Won the Jenks Invitational on March 13 and was sixth in the U18 bracket of a USTA event in Chandler, Arizona, last weekend. “Has instincts and maturity rare for his age (16),” coach Jeff Wollmershauser said. Rated a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting Network. Grandson of the late, former University of Tulsa football great Jerry Keeling.

