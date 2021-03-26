 Skip to main content
Springs sports spotlight: AJ Green, Union track

AJ Green, track (copy)
Tulsa World file

Has the state’s fastest time in the 100 meters (10.69), seeking the title that has eluded him for three years. The senior was fifth at the state meet as a freshman and had to miss as a sophomore with an injured hamstring after beating eventual Class 6A champion (teammate JT McCloud) in the regional final. Also figures prominently in Union sprint relays. Signed to play football at Arkansas and plans to run track.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

