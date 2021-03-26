Springs sports spotlight: AJ Green, Union track

Has the state’s fastest time in the 100 meters (10.69), seeking the title that has eluded him for three years. The senior was fifth at the state meet as a freshman and had to miss as a sophomore with an injured hamstring after beating eventual Class 6A champion (teammate JT McCloud) in the regional final. Also figures prominently in Union sprint relays. Signed to play football at Arkansas and plans to run track.
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
