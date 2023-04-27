BASEBALL

Commandos claim district

Opening Day of the 2022 season seems like a long time ago. For Cascia Hall baseball, it’s like it was yesterday.

The Commandos dropped a game on March 1, 2022, to Sperry and that 6-2 loss ended up haunting Cascia Hall in the district standings all season long.

So they atoned for it this year.

Cascia Hall left no doubt this season and went 12-0 in District 3A-5 to claim the district crown and earn a home regional next week.

“Winning our district is a really cool deal and our players deserved that honor,” Cascia Hall coach Dean Wilson said. “Losing on opening day last year and having that be the deciding game for essentially the whole season left us with a bitter taste ,so you could see it in our guys that they were hungry to get that No. 1 seed locked up and to their credit they made it happen.”

Leading the way for the Commandos has been Hunter Stockton with a .469 batting average.

“The guy has done nothing but hit at a high level since he stepped on campus,” Wilson said. “Also recorded his 100th hit about a week-and-a-half ago.”

Carson Kelly leads in innings pitched and strikeouts on the mound, and he has 30 RBIs in to his credit. Wilson also pointed to Cooper Lai sporting a sub-2.00 ERA, Owen Pazzo handling the catching duties, Mason Shiflet playing a solid left field, Cooper Frazier sporting a mid-80s fastball with more than 60 strikeouts and Hank Witte slugging over .500 with at least 25 RBIs.

As for Wilson, he’s creeping up on 100 coaching victories at Cascia Hall.

“It will be cool to win 100 because it’s a nice round number,” said Wilson, whose team is 24-5. “But no coach wins without good players who buy in to what he’s preaching. I’m thankful our admin saw me fit to lead the program and that I’ve been embraced long enough to win that many.”

But Wilson has another important victory on his radar.

On hoping to play in the Class 3A championship game, Wilson said, “I’d also happily give every last one of those 100 wins back to be there and win on May 13.”

Spartans surging

Early in April, Bixby suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses to Enid in district play. Since then, the Spartans have swept Stillwater and beaten Bartlesville, and now Bixby sits at 10-3 in District 6A-4 with one district contest left against Bartlesville.

“We have a team that has a great deal of experience, but 6A baseball is so tough because there are so many teams that can beat you on any given day,” said Bixby coach Justin Delay, whose team sits behind Enid and Union in the district standings. “I like our fight and confidence but we have a long way to go to accomplish the goals that we have set for our team.”

Max Knight, an Oklahoma State commit, is leading the Spartans (22-8) on offense with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, and he’s sporting a 1.96 earned run average with 73 strikeouts in 36 innings pitched. Cooper Moore, a Kansas commit, has added a .507 batting average and a .637 on-base percentage, and he’s pitched 41 innings with a 1.6 earned run average and 54 strikeouts.

Jack Willimas, Owen Bailor, Nate Murphy and Carson Miller have combined for 20 home runs, while Jett Hope (31 innings pitched, 39 strikeouts) and Brian Justice (5-1, 1.8 earned run average, 41 strikeouts) have been key contributors on the mound.

Farrell leads Owasso pitchers

Arkansas commit Jackson Farrell is leading Owasso on the mound with an 8-0 record and 0.29 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. He also leads the team with 25 RBIs.

On offense, Cooper Auschwitz has scored a team-high 26 runs, and Bodie Amberson is leading the team with a .382 batting average.

GOLF

More wins for Jenks

The Jenks girls continue their torrid run this season, winning this week’s Class 6A regional in Ponca City. The Trojans shot a 302 and beat second-place Owasso by 29 strokes.

Jenks freshman Lisa Herman also picked up medalist honors again, firing a 69 and beating Stillwater’s Lucy Darr by three shots. That’s on the heels of Herman winning the Frontier Valley Conference championship last week with a course-record 64 at Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville.

“She is amazing,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “What we are witnessing is the product of a golfer with unbelievable work ethic. She works as hard to perfect her game as any player I have ever seen. We look forward to seeing her perform at the state championships next week.”

Regional roundup

Holland Hall freshman Megan Kalapura won another tournament, this time claiming the Class 3A regional this week at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Claremore. Kalapura shot an 80 and the Dutch finished second as a team with a 366 — 10 strokes behind Christian Heritage.

“I’ve always been looking forward to high school golf, and it has exceeded my expectations,” Kalapura said. “It’s been an amazing season, and it’s so fun to compete against such great players. I’ve been having so much fun playing with my awesome teammates and seeing us succeed together.”

Holland Hall’s Riley Beeler also shot in the 80s with an 85, and Allie Lowry cracked 100 with a 99.

“I feel really fortunate to be their coach,” Holland Hall coach Matt Campbell said. “I’m proud of all they’ve done this season.”

In Class 5A, the Bishop Kelley girls won a regional championship with a team score of 168. The tournament was limited to nine holes because of poor weather conditions. Carl Albert and Piedmont finished second and third, respectively.

Bishop Kelley’s Elle Stanger also picked up medalist honors with a 39, which tied with her teammate Amelia Johnson.

In Class 4A, the Hilldale girls finished second at a regional in Ada. The Hornets shot a 360 with Ada winning the tournament with a 339.

Victoria Wiedel led Hilldale with an 85 and finished third overall.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World