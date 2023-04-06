GOLF

Hennessee doubles up

Bishop Kelley junior Will Hennessee picked up two tournament titles this week across the Tulsa area.

On Monday, Hennessee shot a 3-under, 139 (71-68), to win medalist honors at the Union tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course. On Tuesday, he shot a 67 at LaFortune Golf Course to beat Bixby’s Nick Friedrichsen by two strokes.

At the Union tournament, Union won team honors with a 608, beating Jenks by three strokes. Cascia Hall (617), Bishop Kelley (627) and Bixby (633) rounded out the top five.

Broken Arrow’s Sammy Bonaobra was second to Hennessee at the Union tournament with an even-par, 142 (73-69).

At the Bishop Kelley tournament, Stillwater junior varsity finished first overall with a 289. The Pioneers were led by Tristan Parks (71), Michael Robertson (71) and Jack Berger (72). Bishop Kelley was second with Nikos Revelis (74) and David Bryan (75) helping Hennessee lead the way.

Tahlequah defends home turf

The Tahlequah boys won their own tournament on Monday with a team total of 351 at Cherokee Springs Golf Course. Kaden Tibbetts led the Tigers with an 80 and finished in a tie for second place.

Poteau’s Connor Whitworth won medalist honors with a 75, and Wagoner’s Gauge Merz tied Tibbetts with an 80. Wagoner was second as a team with a 354.

Jenks continuing to roll

The Jenks girls have picked up where they left off with a state title in 2022, and the Trojans continued their dominance on Monday at the Owasso tournament at the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club.

Jenks finished with a team score of 293 with Owasso second at 327. Bixby (335), Broken Arrow (337) and Bartlesville (357) rounded out the top five.

All five Jenks golfers finished in the tournament’s top 10, with Lisa Herman picked up medalist honors with a 69. Jenks’ Lily Stanton tied for second with Bixby’s Emma Fields with a 73.

“It’s super exciting to see the girls playing well at the same time,” Jenks coach Vicki Hughes said. “Our 293 score is the team’s lowest. The girls are working so hard and the rewards they are getting for all their time and effort is paying off. I’m so proud of these girls.”

Jenks’ Sophia Lefler was fourth with a 74, Isabella Suttee was sixth overall for the Trojans with a 77, and Jenks’ Bella Negley tied for eighth with a 79.

BASEBALL

Conquerors defend turf

Victory Christian won the tournament it hosted last weekend, knocking off Oklahoma Union and NOAH before taking down Newcastle, 2-0, in the championship game.

“So excited to win the tournament; it was the first time Victory has won it,” Victory Christian coach Randy Whisler said. “I was so happy and proud of our team to finish it out playing a tough team like Newcastle.”

Whisler pointed to a full team effort to secure the three victories.

“Will Goodwin, Isaac King, Aiden O’Malley, Hayden Baker and Jordan Myers all had a really good tournament with the bat and played really well defensively,” Whisler said. “Gabe Miles and Jake Butterfield, Emerson Lane and Jordan Myers all threw really well on the mound for us.”

The Conquerors are 12-4 overall and 7-1 in District 3A-7 play after knocking off Keys, 10-0 and 17-9, on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Victory Christian is a three-team race with Spiro (8-0) and Eufaula (9-1) for the district crown.

Pirates sailing through

Only one team in the top 10 in Class 2A has one or fewer losses, and that’s No. 9 Preston. The Pirates wrapped up a Beggs tournament title over the weekend with victories over Holdenville, Holland Hall and Beggs.

“I was very pleased with how my guys played overall,” said Preston coach Ryan Hudson, whose team recorded a 14-4 win over Beggs in the finals.

In the tournament semifinals, Preston beat Holland Hall 6-0 with a no-hitter pitching performance by Easton Shaw. The finals featured Kellen dean picking up the pitching victory.

Against Beggs, Braxton Kennedy drove in three runs, and Shaw had two runs batted in. Six others in the lineup drove in at least one run apiece.

In the three tournament games, Luke Hankins racked up five runs scored and six hits.

“Luke Hankins went on a tear at the plate,” Hudson said.

Preston is now 10-1 after a 13-1 victory over Okemah on Tuesday.

TRACK

Muskogee, BTW claim titles

The Booker T. Washington boys picked up a team title at the 14th annual Hornet Track Classic recently, narrowly edging out Muskogee, 134 points to 128.

Booker T. Washington’s Kyler Brown won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Samuel Freeman claimed titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The Hornets also won the 3,200-meter relay with Freeman teaming up with Oscar Uy, Christian Uy and Maxwell Freeman for first place.

The Muskogee boys won both the 400- and 800-meter relays, and the Roughers dominated in field events Vernon Pepiakitah and Oshea Stevenson occupying first and second place in both the discu and shotput competitions. The Roughers also had three in the top five of the long jump with Jarin Riggsbrown leading the way at 21 feet, 3 inches.

Coweta claims Pryor crown

The Coweta boys cruised to a team title at the Pryor meet recently, amassing 175 points with Lincoln Christian in a distant second at 100.

For the Tigers, Kevon Robinson finished first in the 100-meter dash at 11.07 seconds, and Max Clark was first in the 400-meter dash at 49.87 seconds. Brendan Badie was also first in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.56 seconds, and he was the event’s best high jumper at 6 feet, 7 inches.

Then there was the relays, where Coweta made a clean sweep to win all four relay races.

-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World