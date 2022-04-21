Spring notebook: Zebras overcome lack of pitchers; Cascia boys look for state tennis repeat

BASEBALL

Zebras banding together

Claremore may have dropped its two district games to Grove earlier this week, but the Zebras keep charging hard toward the end of the season — all despite having any true pitchers on the roster.

Just ask coach Jim Sherl.

“Ethan Grimett has been our go-to guy on the mound, but we don't have any true pitchers on the team,” Sherl said. “All of our guys are position players first, and because of injuries and other unforeseen events — we have had to ask guys to step up for us. Ethan, Easton Phillips, Brazen Bockius, and Grant Evans have filled that role for us.”

The Zebras are 17-11 overall and 8-2 in District 5A-4 with crucial district games against Collinsville on the horizon.

“I have been proud of the way the team has performed this season so far,” Sherl said. “We've had some ups and downs, but our guys keep working hard to achieve their goals. I feel like 5A this year is tough, really evenly matched across the state. Any district win is a good win. I feel like the we have put ourselves in a good place come playoff time.”

Ashton sparks Sapulpa

Sapulpa has won 14 of its past 15 games. In the last seven games, Kaiden Ashton has been a key contributor. During that span, the senior outfielder/pitcher has batted .529 with one homer, nine RBIs, 12 runs scored, five stolen bases and 10 walks. He also has a win and a save on the pitching mound.

TENNIS

Cascia Hall boys hoping to repeat at state

After a strange year where their boys competed in Class 4A (and won the state championship) while the girls were in 5A (also winning the state title), Cascia Hall’s boys tennis squad is back in 5A this season.

With five returning seniors, four of whom won state titles last year, the Commandos have experienced a few bumps in the road this season but are primed to win another championship. They recently split a head-to-head matchup with defending Class 6A state champion Jenks, 2-2.

“We’ve fought some injuries, some backaches and elbows,” said Cascia Hall coach Kristin Liles. “We fought through a few things, so we haven’t had the most consistent of lineups all the way through the season, from March on, but I think when it comes down to it, we’ll put it all together.”

Liles has also experimented with the lineup a little bit. Last year’s No. 1 Singles state champion Aiden Robinson moved to No. 1 Doubles for the Wildcat Invitational tournament at Ponca City on April 4 and paired with Hunter Henry; the two were unstoppable, winning the tournament. Taking over at No. 1 Singles, James Benien also won that tournament. So did the No. 2 Doubles duo, Joey Kacere and Gannon Murray, while at No. 2 Singles, Miller Van Hanken (who finished third at state last year) placed third.

“That was interesting; he and Hunter are two of the best doubles players I’ve ever seen,” Liles said of Robinson moving to doubles. “They played Tournament of Champions together and beat Jenks. They’re very capable. And I like the pairing of Gannon Murray with Joey Kacere, I thought that was very solid as well, I think they feed off each other’s energy fairly well. And James Benien at No. 1 Singles, you can put him anywhere, he’s just a star.”

Liles isn't sure where she will deploy Robinson, or the rest of her considerable cache of weapons, for the regional and state tournaments.

“It’s wonderful to have options, it’s wonderful to have guys who can be successful wherever you put them,” Liles said. “That’s the wonderful thing about this team. I think they’re hungry for this one this year, because it’s the last one and they’re all good friends.”

TRACK

Tigers take two

The Broken Arrow track teams claimed both the boys and girls championships at the Broken Arrow meet last week. The boys finished with 248 points and the girls had 212.

Payton Hinkle and Graci Frey led the Tigers in the long-distance events with first- and second-place showings, respectively, with Hinkle finishing the 3,200-meter race at 11 minutes, 6 seconds and Frey at 12:50.

The Broken Arrow girls also swept the 800 and 1,600-meter relays with first-place performances.

For the Broken Arrow boys, Blake Feron finished first overall in the 3,200-meter run at 9:24. The Tigers also swept the 110-meter hurdles with Cole Humphrey and Kedan Johnson finishing first and second, respectively.

In the high jump, Broken Arrow finished first and second with Anthony Allen and Jquartland Manns leading the way, and the Tigers had Weston Hulse, Cooper Wakley, Ashden Hopkins and Humphrey finish in the top four in the pole vault. Allen was also first in the long jump.

Keefe leads Hilldale

Junior thrower Evan Keefe of Hilldale has picked up three first-place finishes and a second-place showing in his last two track meets. At the Hilldale meet, Keefe launched a shot-put throw of 54 feet, 5 inches and a discus toss of 146-3 — both throws landed him gold medals in the event while setting new personal bests.

GOLF

Trojans take second

The Jenks boys finished second overall at the Union tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club earlier this week. The Trojans compiled a team score of 603, which was eight shots off the winning pace set by Norman North.

Jenks was led by Cody Fifer, who finished with a 151 (76-75) and Buddy Wehrli’s 152 (77-75).

Broken Arrow (624) and Owasso (633) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Cascia Hall’s Will Sides picked up medalist honors with a 1-over 143 (73-70), and beat Norman North’s Jake Hopper by two strokes.

Frontier champs

The Jenks girls golf team picked up a conference championship on Wednesday, winning the Frontier Valley Conference tournament in Bartlesville. The Trojans finished with a 320 and beat out second-place Owasso by 20 strokes.

Jenks was led by Lily Stanton, who shot a 77 to finish in second place, individually. Gracie Doke (80), Sophia Lefler (81) and Adrian Piles (82) all finished in the top seven for the Trojans.

For Owasso, Brianna Maddux paced the Rams with a 79, which was good enough for a third place finish overall. Regan Plank (86), Brooklyn Williams (87) and Macie Jamison (88) rounded out the rest of the Owasso scores.

Bartlesville’s Lisa Brown picked up medalist honors with a 76. The Bruins shot a 353 as a team.

Ailshie wins at Pryor

Fort Gibson's Layne Ailshie shot an 82 to win the Pryor tournament on Monday at Pryor Creek Golf Club. She edged Hilldale's Addy Asmus (83) by one stroke.

Hornets breeze

The Hilldale girls golf team coasted to a team championship at the Pryor tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Club earlier this week. Leading the way for the Hornets was Addy Asmus with an 83 -- good enough for second place overall, individually.

Adde Glass (87), Karlie Kirkhart (93), Victoria Wiedel (96) and Shaleigh Eldridge (105) rounded out the rest of the Hilldale scores. Glass’s 87 put her in fifth place.

Jenks’ junior varsity team finished second overall at 374, led by Shelby Miller and Eva Miller who both shot a pair of 91s to tied for seventh place.

Wagoner was third on the team leaderboard with a 381, and Rylie Spaulding and Mechelle Vermillion led the Bulldogs with a pair of 85s -- with both tying for third place individually.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World, and John Tranchina, Tulsa World