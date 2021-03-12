Sports announcer uses racial slur against Norman High basketball team on still-live feed

Speakers over a live feed are heard making comments being branded “racist” toward Norman High basketball players as they kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before Thursday’s first-round game against Midwest City in the 6A state tournament at Sapulpa High School.

A speaker on a live feed produced by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is heard saying: “They're kneeling? …. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. …C’mon, Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no."

Announcers for the NFHS broadcast were contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, according to a statement from Norman superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino.

Migliorino describes the statements as "racist and hnateful." Here is his entire statement:

"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament.”

The OSSAA was said to be preparing a statement.