Sports announcer uses racial slur against Norman basketball team on still-live feed; Norman Legislative Democrats calls on OSSAA to take action against NFHS Network

Speakers over a live feed were heard making racist and derogatory comments toward Norman High basketball players as they kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before Thursday’s first-round game against Midwest City in the 6A state tournament at Sapulpa High School.

A speaker on a live feed produced by NFHS Network is heard saying: “They're kneeling? F*****g N*****s. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked."

Another says, "F**k (Norman). I hope they lose. C’mon, Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no."

Announcers for the NFHS broadcast were contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

OSSAA director David Jackson said in a statement that the announcing crew will be not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships while his organization investigates the incident.

“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA. State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students and their communities, and anything that is counter productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately,” he said.