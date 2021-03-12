Sports announcer uses racial slur against Norman basketball team on still-live feed; Norman Legislative Democrats calls on OSSAA to take action against NFHS Network

Speakers over a live feed were heard making racist and derogatory comments toward Norman High basketball players as they kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem before Thursday’s first-round game against Midwest City in the 6A state tournament at Sapulpa High School.
A speaker on a live feed produced by NFHS Network is heard saying: “They're kneeling? F*****g N*****s. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked."
Another says, "F**k (Norman). I hope they lose. C’mon, Midwest City. They're gonna kneel like that? Hell no."
Announcers for the NFHS broadcast were contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
OSSAA director David Jackson said in a statement that the announcing crew will be not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships while his organization investigates the incident.
“On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA. State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students and their communities, and anything that is counter productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately,” he said.
The Tahlequah school district distanced itself from the crew, which had been contracted to broadcast Tahlequah events in the past.
Tigers athletic director Matt Cloud said in a statement: "The broadcasting crew is based out of Tahlequah but is not in any way a part of Tahlequah Public Schools or the THS athletic department. This company has been contracted by our department as an independent contractor to broadcast Tahlequah Public School events, however this contract has been terminated as of today.
Cloud's state continued: "We were appalled at the words used by the broadcast crew. It is our belief that this type of behavior has no place at Tahlequah Public Schools.”
On Friday afternoon in a joint statement, Norman Legislative Democrats called on the OSSAA to cut ties with the NFHS Network. The group also called for the OSSAA to provide diversity training.
The statement, in part, read: "You don’t get to put our children in such an unhealthy situation and still get paid for it.
"Additionally, we would like the OSSAA to start providing regular diversity training for school districts that wish to require it for coaches and sports staff.
Dr. Nick Migliorino, superintendent of Norman Public Schools, described the comments “racist and hateful” in a statement issued Friday morning.
"Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament," he said.
Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, also issued a statement:
'The remarks made were sickening and vile. It is critical on all of us to be clear that racism has no place in society and must never be tolerated, especially in our public schools. My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”
On Friday before the Norman-Union girls game at Sapulpa, both teams kneeled during the National Anthem.
View the video below (warning: explicit language)
Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! "F****** N******" is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF— Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021