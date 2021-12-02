Spartans start fast, cruise to fourth gold ball and state-record 49th consecutive win

EDMOND — Bixby scored on its first offensive play and scored again on its fourth.
Like many of the No. 1 Spartans’ games in this remarkable 2021 football season, Thursday’s Class 6AII final wasn’t much of a contest.
No. 4 Edmond Deer Creek kept it close for a little while, even forcing the Spartans to three consecutive first-half punts. Bixby had punted only 19 times all year.
But that’s before explosive Braylin Presley and company got tired of messing around.
Presley, an Oklahoma State University commit, scored three first-half rushing touchdowns and threw for a fourth as the Spartans rolled 63-14, capturing a fourth consecutive gold ball, their seventh in eight years, and record 49th consecutive win over four seasons before an estimated 9,000 spectators in UCO’s Chad Richison Stadium.
In a night of historic achievements, the Spartans broke Wagoner’s record for consecutive wins by an Oklahoma 11-man program, set in 2014-17 and became only the eighth school to win four consecutive titles.
“Forty-nine wins, that’s a big deal for our community, our players and our coaches,” said Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, who started building the program in 2010.
“It was tough for the first couple of years, and for the guys who were here on the ground floor and for those coaches who kept pushing and pushing for this, it’s a big deal. A lot of hard work has gone into those wins and I’m super proud,” Montgomery said.
He was reminded that he hasn’t often acknowledged the streak, which began following a loss to Jenks to open the 2018 season.
“I wasn’t aware of anything like that, and then (Wagoner coach Dale Condict) mentioned something about it this summer and that was the first time I’d put much thought into it,” Montgomery said. “So yeah, it’s pretty cool.”
By scoring 50 or more for the eighth time in 13 games, the Spartans completed the highest-scoring season ever by an Oklahoma 6A program. Bixby scored 774 points, averaging 61.1 points per game. Jenks averaged 766 points in 2010, averaging 54.2 points in 14 games.
Presley threw a 76-yard halfback option pass to Preston Solomon for a touchdown on the first play of the game, raced 94 yards for his third rushing TD with 38 seconds left in the first half and totaled 267 combined rushing, passing and receiving yards.
He finished with 171 rushing yards on 11 carries, and the 94-yard run gave Bixby a 35-0 lead and made him the school’s career rushing leader — unofficially at least — with 4,991 yards. He surpassed Nic Roller, star of Bixby’s first championship teams in 2014 and 2015 who totaled 4,940 yards in 2012-15.
Bixby scored following a false start penalty on the first play in a 48-6 win over Stillwater two weeks ago and got off just as quickly this time.
From the Spartans’ 24, Presley rolled right and lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to Solomon, who was streaking with no one around him.
“The first play was great. I knew what was coming and I had to execute,” said Presley, who completed his third pass in three attempts this season and second for a touchdown. “I got inside the first kick block, saw the safety come up and knew I had to give him a perfect ball.”
It was the first of three TD catches for Solomon, who struggled with a broken collarbone in his junior year, but came back to catch nine as a senior — half of his 18 receptions.
“Preston is one of the fastest guys in the state and he had a tremendous year,” Montgomery said. “Getting him healthy on both sides of the ball this year was a big plus.”
Presley and Solomon said the first play play was devised following the semifinal two weeks ago and schemed up perfectly by offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider.
“I knew it was the first play of the game when we first started practice (after the Stillwater game),” Solomon said. “My nerves were going crazy the first play of the game. I was excited, but I had confidence in myself to catch it and Braylin threw a great ball.”
Beau Bertelli grabbed the first of four Bixby interceptions and the Spartans’ fast start got faster. From the Deer Creek 12-yard line, Presley rushed for one yard, then eight and then went over from three yards and it was 14-0 with only four minutes, nine seconds gone.
From there, Bixby stalled and Deer Creek (10-3), led by University of Oklahoma commit Jake Sexton, dominated defensively for a time. Then, Presley scored on an 11-yard run and Christian Burke threw his 35th TD pass of the year, a 23-yard strike to Solomon
The Spartans probably would have settled for 28-0 halftime lead, but Presley turned the left end from his 8-yard line and turned on the after burners on his record-setting 94-yard score.
“When I got to the sideline, everybody was saying I had broken the record and it was very emotional,” Presley said.
Asked about the four state titles and 49 straight wins, Presley credited Montgomery.
“I’d say all the credit probably goes right there. He came in here, in 2010, starting a dynasty, and ever since, he’s been building and building and building and he’s gonna continue to build even with (losing 31 graduating seniors).”