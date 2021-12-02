Spartans start fast, cruise to fourth gold ball and state-record 49th consecutive win

From the Spartans’ 24, Presley rolled right and lofted a perfect pass down the right sideline to Solomon, who was streaking with no one around him.

“The first play was great. I knew what was coming and I had to execute,” said Presley, who completed his third pass in three attempts this season and second for a touchdown. “I got inside the first kick block, saw the safety come up and knew I had to give him a perfect ball.”

It was the first of three TD catches for Solomon, who struggled with a broken collarbone in his junior year, but came back to catch nine as a senior — half of his 18 receptions.

“Preston is one of the fastest guys in the state and he had a tremendous year,” Montgomery said. “Getting him healthy on both sides of the ball this year was a big plus.”

Presley and Solomon said the first play play was devised following the semifinal two weeks ago and schemed up perfectly by offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider.

“I knew it was the first play of the game when we first started practice (after the Stillwater game),” Solomon said. “My nerves were going crazy the first play of the game. I was excited, but I had confidence in myself to catch it and Braylin threw a great ball.”