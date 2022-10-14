Trine's heroics lift Broken Arrow into Class 6A state title game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Keep this up, and Emma Trine might be on the fast track for induction into Broken Arrow’s athletic hall of fame.

On Friday afternoon, Trine delivered the game-deciding hit for the second time in as many days in the Class 6A state tournament. Her bloop single scored Taylor Clay with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Tigers edged Owasso 4-3 in a semifinal game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Broken Arrow (30-10) will face Edmond Memorial (32-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Broken Arrow has won 11 state fast-pitch softball titles — tied for the most in state history with Davenport, Pocola and Tuttle — but its last one came in 2009. A Tulsa-area team hasn’t won the 6A crown since Union in 2011.

Edmond Memorial beat Moore 2-0 in the other semifinal. The last of the Bulldogs’ three state titles came in 2019.

“Emma did a great job and we executed early in the game when we had to,” Broken Arrow coach Randall King said. “We’re just fighting right now. We’re just fighting with everything we’ve got. Our pitcher (Adison Normandin) battled her butt off and threw a great game. Owasso is a great team and we did what we had to do.”

Owasso (31-9) was seeking a fourth straight trip to the title game. The Rams tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh but left the bases loaded.

“It’s always a good game when we play each other,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said. “We hit some balls hard, just right at them. They made some really good plays in the field. It is what it is. Give them some credit.

“It’s hard, but I am proud of our kids. They’re good kids and they’re going to be better people.”

Owasso led 1-0 in the top of the second inning, as Preslee Downing singled and scored on a double to left field by pitcher Addy Ewing. Broken Arrow quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Trine singled to left field and later scored on an error.

The Rams went ahead 2-1 in the third. Leadoff batter Jayelle Austin tripled to center field and scored on the play when the throw from the outfield trying to catch Austin at third base went awry. But in an ominous sign, Owasso left the bases loaded. The Rams stranded 11 baserunners during the game.

As in the second inning, Broken Arrow answered fast. With one out in the bottom of the inning, leadoff hitter Emily Evans singled, then stole second base. Clay followed with another single, sending Evans to third, before Maddie Messenger laid down a bunt. The Rams tried to shovel the ball toward home plate to catch the speedy Evans, but she was safe.

Catcher Addison Drummond then tried to throw to second base to try and catch Messenger, who kept running the whole time, but her throw got away, giving Clay an opportunity to race home to put the Tigers ahead 3-2.

“We were just trying to put pressure on the defense and make things happen,” King said.

Owasso finally tied the game in the seventh. Drummond led off with a double down the right-field line and Katelyn Knight’s single to left scored pinch-runner Mariah Ahmed. With two outs, Normandin walked Downing and hit Katelyn Crossman to load the bases, but settled down to retire Ewing on a ground ball.

The Tigers’ winning rally came with two outs. Clay singled down the left-field line and stole second base before Messenger smacked a line drive that hit Ewing in her midsection and caromed away for an infield single. Trine — who drove in all four of the Tigers’ runs in a 4-2 quarterfinal win over Jenks — then delivered her blooper that just eluded the glove of Owasso left fielder Madi Norton.

Broken Arrow beat Edmond Memorial 7-3 during the only regular-season meeting between the teams, on Sept. 9 in a tournament in Bixby.

Edmond Memorial “has been a good team all year long,” King said. “They won their district. We’ve played them once already and had a great game with them. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing and find a way to win.”

Owasso 9, Southmoore 5 (Thursday): Upon recording the final out in their quarterfinal win on Thursday night in the Class 6A state tournament, the Owasso Rams unleashed a celebration just a hair shy of one they might have should they win the title.

It’s understandable why. The Rams, who had lost in the 6A championship game to Southmoore each of the past two years, earned a measure of redemption by downing the SaberCats 9-5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

“They deserved it,” Owasso coach Shane Eicher said of his players’ celebration. Southmoore “got us the past two years in the state finals and then in slow-pitch. I’m just so proud of our kids. They swung the bats really well."

Owasso pitcher Addy Ewing went the distance to record the win, while Lainey King took the pitching loss for Southmoore.

The Rams (31-8) took the lead in the first inning, taking advantage of a Southmoore (32-11) error, and Jayelle Austin’s solo home run in the third made it 2-0. A three-run fourth inning that included a double by Preslee Downing and a two-run single by pinch-hitter Karson Holson made it 5-0.

Owasso nearly gave it all back in the bottom of the inning, as three errors led to four runs for coach Jason Lingo’s SaberCats, three of which scored on a homer by Lainey King. But the Rams didn’t panic and stretched their lead with two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Natalie Ackenhausen had a run-scoring single in both innings.

Broken Arrow 4, Jenks 2 (Thursday): When Broken Arrow needed a clutch hit, senior Emma Trine twice came through for the Tigers. She accounted for all of Broken Arrow’s RBIs with a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run single in the fifth as the Tigers held off Jenks in a 6A quarterfinal.

Broken Arrow (29-10) avenged a 1-0 loss to Jenks (33-7) from Sept. 9, when the teams played in a tournament in Bixby.

“We just did a key job in big situations of getting a big hit,” Broken Arrow coach Randall King said. “Emma Trine had big hits. She had the attitude, stepped up and did a great job.”

Broken Arrow pitcher Adison Normandin allowed only three hits all of them in the first two innings — in a complete-game effort. Normandin retired 11 straight batters from the second through sixth innings, buying time for the Tigers to rally against Jenks starter Kayla Adams.

BROKEN ARROW 4, OWASSO 3

Owasso;011;000;1;--;3;10;3

Broken Arrow;012;000;1;--;4;7;3

Addy Ewing and Addison Drummond; Adison Normandin and Jordyn Davis. W: Normandin. L: Ewing.

Thursday

BROKEN ARROW 4, JENKS 2

Jenks;110;000;0;--;2;3;0

Broken Arrow;002;020;X;--;4;10;0

Kayla Adams and Paiton Hodges; Adison Normandin and Jordyn Davis. W: Normandin. L: Adams. HR: Jenks, Cali Worsham.

OWASSO 9, SOUTHMOORE 5

Owasso;101;320;2;--;9;12;4

Southmoore;000;400;1;--;5;6;3

Addy Ewing and Addi Drummond; Lainey King, Haylee Monden (4), King (7) and Brylie Fanning, Shelby Boyd (7). W: Ewing. L: King. Save: King. HR: OW, Jaynell Austin.

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Edmond Memorial 6, Choctaw 5; Moore 3, Mustang 2; Broken Arrow 4, Jenks 2; Owasso 9, Southmoore 5.

Friday

Edmond Memorial 2, Moore 0; Broken Arrow 4, Owasso 3.

Saturday

Final, Edmond Memorial vs. Broken Arrow, 5 p.m.