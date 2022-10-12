State softball preview: Owasso hopes to take title this time; Jenks, BA also chasing 6A crown

Class 6A

Owasso

Record: 30-8

State titles: 1995

Notes: Rams have advanced to the championship game past three years but have fallen short each time, … Six Rams hitting .300 or better. Brookley Foster and Jayelle Austin each hitting above .500, … Addy Ewing has a 19-6 record and 2.1 ERA in the circle. ... Preslee Downing (1.8 ERA) is expected to return after an elbow injury sidelined her early this season.

Jenks

Record: 33-6

State titles: None

Notes: Trojans finished 14-0 in district play. … Junior Cali Worsham is 16-1 with a 1.56 ERA. As a team, Jenks has an ERA of 1.68. … Kayla Adams leads the team in RBI and hits while batting .400 with 13 pitching wins and five saves. … Catcher Paiton Hedges has thrown out nearly 60% of attempting base stealers.

Broken Arrow

Record: 28-10

State titles: 1979, 1985, 1989, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009

Notes: Ailya Scarborough hits .402 with 35 RBI and 36 runs. … Emma Trine and Maddie Messenger have 35 runs apiece. … Adison Normandin is 17-6 on the mound with a 2.12 ERA and 128 strikeouts.

Class 5A

Pryor

Record: 25-11

State titles: 1987, 2016

Notes: Brooklynn Stohler leads Tigers with 327 strikeouts in 174 innings and an ERA of 1.3. … Elyssa Branham, Camree Hawkes and Stohler each hit above .400. … As a team, the Tigers enter the tournament fielding .947.

Tahlequah

Record: 30-9-1

State titles: None

Notes: Sixth consecutive state tournament appearance for the Lady Tigers. … Senior pitcher Mike Vann is 23-4 in the circle with a 1.22 ERA. … Senior third baseman Jayley Ray leads the team with 38 RBI and hits .426. Freshman Riley Dotson bats .464 and has a .531 on-base percentage. Jadyn Butter hits .387 with 37 RBI. Charlea Cochran is hitting .421.

Coweta

Record: 26-13

State titles: 2020

Notes: Tigers were runners-up in 2021. … Finished second District 6A-4 behind Choctaw. … Junior pitcher Dasia Mason has a 12-5 record with 52 strikeouts. Senior pitcher Braedyn Sheofee has eight wins with three losses and a save. … Offensively, Mason carries a .459 average with 50 hits, 36 RBI and 14 bases stolen. Junior Chaney Helton is .534 with 63 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

Class 4A

Skiatook

Record: 19-15

State titles: 2001

Notes: District 4A-7 champions’ third appearance in four years. … Avery King leads the Bulldogs in hitting (.388), trailed by Bailee Campbell (.357) and Brynlee Frame (.364). King has four home runs this season. … Jadyn Whinery has a 14-8 record, 2.45 ERA and 118 strikeouts this season.

Hilldale

Record: 23-9

State titles: 2013

Notes: Hornets won District 4A-6 by three points over Verdigris. … Against teams in 4A, Hilldale finished 17-3 this season. … Defeated Poteau 10-0 and 6-1 to qualify for state tournament.

Bristow

Record: 27-10

State titles: None

Notes: Outright 4A-5 champions after finishing 12-0 against district opponents. … Pirates searching for first state title in school history. … Finished 18-1 against class opponents with only loss to Sallisaw in regional tournament. Pirates avenged that loss 12-2 the following day and beat Verdigris 3-1 and 14-4 to advance to state.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Choctaw (25-9) vs. Edmond Memorial (30-7), 11 a.m.; Mustang (23-8) vs. Moore (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Jenks (33-6) vs. Broken Arrow (28-10), 4 p.m.; Southmoore (32-10) vs. Owasso (30-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Mustang/Moore winner vs. Choctaw/Edmond Memorial winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Jenks/Broken Arrow winner 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Piedmont (36-3) vs. Duncan (25-11), 11 a.m.; Carl Albert (23-10) vs. Pryor (25-11), 1:30 p.m.; Coweta (26-13) vs. Durant (22-17), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (30-9) vs. Guthrie (25-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Piedmont/Duncan winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Guthrie winner vs. Coweta/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Lone Grove (30-8) vs. Skiatook (19-15), 11 a.m.; Hilldale (23-9) vs. Perkins-Tryon (23-10), 1:30 p.m.; Bristow (27-10) vs. Miami (23-9), 4 p.m.; Tecumseh (27-12) vs. Cache (26-14), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Lone Grove/Skiatook winner vs. Hilldale/Perkins-Tryon winner, 11 a.m.; Bristow/Miami winner vs. Tecumseh/Cache winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, noon