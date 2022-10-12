State softball preview: Owasso hopes to take title this time; Jenks, BA also chasing 6A crown

Class 6A
Owasso
Record: 30-8
State titles: 1995
Notes: Rams have advanced to the championship game past three years but have fallen short each time, … Six Rams hitting .300 or better. Brookley Foster and Jayelle Austin each hitting above .500, … Addy Ewing has a 19-6 record and 2.1 ERA in the circle. ... Preslee Downing (1.8 ERA) is expected to return after an elbow injury sidelined her early this season.
Jenks
Record: 33-6
State titles: None
Notes: Trojans finished 14-0 in district play. … Junior Cali Worsham is 16-1 with a 1.56 ERA. As a team, Jenks has an ERA of 1.68. … Kayla Adams leads the team in RBI and hits while batting .400 with 13 pitching wins and five saves. … Catcher Paiton Hedges has thrown out nearly 60% of attempting base stealers.
People are also reading…
Broken Arrow
Record: 28-10
State titles: 1979, 1985, 1989, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009
Notes: Ailya Scarborough hits .402 with 35 RBI and 36 runs. … Emma Trine and Maddie Messenger have 35 runs apiece. … Adison Normandin is 17-6 on the mound with a 2.12 ERA and 128 strikeouts.
Class 5A
Pryor
Record: 25-11
State titles: 1987, 2016
Notes: Brooklynn Stohler leads Tigers with 327 strikeouts in 174 innings and an ERA of 1.3. … Elyssa Branham, Camree Hawkes and Stohler each hit above .400. … As a team, the Tigers enter the tournament fielding .947.
Tahlequah
Record: 30-9-1
State titles: None
Notes: Sixth consecutive state tournament appearance for the Lady Tigers. … Senior pitcher Mike Vann is 23-4 in the circle with a 1.22 ERA. … Senior third baseman Jayley Ray leads the team with 38 RBI and hits .426. Freshman Riley Dotson bats .464 and has a .531 on-base percentage. Jadyn Butter hits .387 with 37 RBI. Charlea Cochran is hitting .421.
Coweta
Record: 26-13
State titles: 2020
Notes: Tigers were runners-up in 2021. … Finished second District 6A-4 behind Choctaw. … Junior pitcher Dasia Mason has a 12-5 record with 52 strikeouts. Senior pitcher Braedyn Sheofee has eight wins with three losses and a save. … Offensively, Mason carries a .459 average with 50 hits, 36 RBI and 14 bases stolen. Junior Chaney Helton is .534 with 63 hits, eight home runs, 30 RBI and 18 stolen bases.
Class 4A
Skiatook
Record: 19-15
State titles: 2001
Notes: District 4A-7 champions’ third appearance in four years. … Avery King leads the Bulldogs in hitting (.388), trailed by Bailee Campbell (.357) and Brynlee Frame (.364). King has four home runs this season. … Jadyn Whinery has a 14-8 record, 2.45 ERA and 118 strikeouts this season.
Hilldale
Record: 23-9
State titles: 2013
Notes: Hornets won District 4A-6 by three points over Verdigris. … Against teams in 4A, Hilldale finished 17-3 this season. … Defeated Poteau 10-0 and 6-1 to qualify for state tournament.
Bristow
Record: 27-10
State titles: None
Notes: Outright 4A-5 champions after finishing 12-0 against district opponents. … Pirates searching for first state title in school history. … Finished 18-1 against class opponents with only loss to Sallisaw in regional tournament. Pirates avenged that loss 12-2 the following day and beat Verdigris 3-1 and 14-4 to advance to state.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC
Thursday
Choctaw (25-9) vs. Edmond Memorial (30-7), 11 a.m.; Mustang (23-8) vs. Moore (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Jenks (33-6) vs. Broken Arrow (28-10), 4 p.m.; Southmoore (32-10) vs. Owasso (30-8), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Mustang/Moore winner vs. Choctaw/Edmond Memorial winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Jenks/Broken Arrow winner 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC
Thursday
Piedmont (36-3) vs. Duncan (25-11), 11 a.m.; Carl Albert (23-10) vs. Pryor (25-11), 1:30 p.m.; Coweta (26-13) vs. Durant (22-17), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (30-9) vs. Guthrie (25-8), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Piedmont/Duncan winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Guthrie winner vs. Coweta/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC
Thursday
Lone Grove (30-8) vs. Skiatook (19-15), 11 a.m.; Hilldale (23-9) vs. Perkins-Tryon (23-10), 1:30 p.m.; Bristow (27-10) vs. Miami (23-9), 4 p.m.; Tecumseh (27-12) vs. Cache (26-14), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Lone Grove/Skiatook winner vs. Hilldale/Perkins-Tryon winner, 11 a.m.; Bristow/Miami winner vs. Tecumseh/Cache winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, noon