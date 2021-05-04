Slow pitch softball tournaments postponed to Wednesday

Kellyville’s return to the slow pitch softball state tournament had to be put on hold for a day.
The Ponies will now play Latta at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament at FireLake Ball Fields, near Shawnee at 18160 Rangeline Road.
Rainy weather forced postponement in all six classifications Tuesday. Action will now be completed Wednesday with all three rounds of each tournament being played at the FireLake fields.
The Ponies captured the Class 5A championship in 2019, giving their school its first state title in a girls sports. Last year’s state tournaments were not played because of the coronavirus.
The order of first-round and semifinal games have changed in some classifications since the OSSAA issued original pairings for the tournaments on Monday.
In the 5A bracket, Perkins-Tryon's first-round game with Broken Bow, originally set for a 2:30 p.m. start, has now moved to 10 a.m.
But the order remains the same in 6A, with Jenks facing Mustang at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Broken Arrow playing Westmoore at 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals in all classifications are at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., championship games are at 7 p.m.
Tickets previously purchased on GoFan for Tuesday or Wednesday games are good for admission. Spectators unable to use Tuesday tickets on Wednesday should contact GoFan at service@gofan.co for a refund.
Class 6A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Southmoore vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 10 a.m.; Jenks vs. Mustang, 11:30 a.m.; Moore vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m.; Westmoore vs. Broken Arrow, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Jenks/Mustang winner vs. Southmoore/Deer Creek winner, 4 p.m.; Moore/Choctaw winner vs. BA/Westmoore winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 5A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Perkins-Tryon vs. Broken Bow, 10 a.m.; Cushing vs. Sulphur, 11:30 a.m.; Heavener vs. North Rock Creek, 1 p.m.; Kingston vs. Tecumseh, 2:30 p.m..
Semifinals: Cushing/Sulphur winner vs. Kingston/Tecumseh winner, 4 p.m.; Perkins/Broken Bow winner, Heavener/North Rock Creek winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 4A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Dale vs. Valliant, 10 a.m.; Kellyville vs. Latta, 11:30 a.m.; Pocola vs. Silo, 1 p.m.; Washington vs. Henryetta, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Dale/Valliant winner vs. Kellyville/Latta winner, 4 p.m.; Henryetta/Washington winner vs. Pocola/Silo winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 3A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Navajo vs. Wister, 10 a.m.; Ripley vs. Calera, 11:30 a.m.; Morrison vs. Tushka, 1 p.m.; Caddo vs. Hydro-Eakly, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Ripley/Caddo winner vs. Navajo/Wister winner, 4 p.m.; Morrison/Tushka winner vs. Caddo/Hydro-Eakly winner, 5:30 p.m.;
Final: 7 p.m.
Class 2A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Kiowa vs. Sterling, 10 a.m.; Shattuck vs. Rattan, 11:30 a.m.; Stuart vs. Binger-Oney, 1 p.m.; Canute vs. Bennington, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Kiowa/Sterling winner vs. Shattuck/Rattan winner, 4 p.m.; Stuart/Binger winner vs. Canute/Bennington winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.
Class A Slow Pitch
All games Wednesday at FireLake Ball Fields, Shawnee.
Quarterfinals: Leedey vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 10 a.m.; Red Oak vs. Tupelo, 11:30 a.m.; Arnett vs. Hammon, 1 p.m.; Whitesboro vs. Caney, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Red Oak/Tupelo winner vs. Leedey/Lookeba winner, 4 p.m.; Caney/Whitesboro winner vs. Arnett/Hammon winner, 5:30 p.m.
Final: 7 p.m.