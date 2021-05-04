Slow pitch softball tournaments postponed to Wednesday

Kellyville’s return to the slow pitch softball state tournament had to be put on hold for a day.

The Ponies will now play Latta at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament at FireLake Ball Fields, near Shawnee at 18160 Rangeline Road.

Rainy weather forced postponement in all six classifications Tuesday. Action will now be completed Wednesday with all three rounds of each tournament being played at the FireLake fields.

The Ponies captured the Class 5A championship in 2019, giving their school its first state title in a girls sports. Last year’s state tournaments were not played because of the coronavirus.

The order of first-round and semifinal games have changed in some classifications since the OSSAA issued original pairings for the tournaments on Monday.

In the 5A bracket, Perkins-Tryon's first-round game with Broken Bow, originally set for a 2:30 p.m. start, has now moved to 10 a.m.

But the order remains the same in 6A, with Jenks facing Mustang at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and Broken Arrow playing Westmoore at 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals in all classifications are at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., championship games are at 7 p.m.