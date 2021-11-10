Signing day: Sand Springs' Raegan Rector, Avery Tanner will remain softball teammates in college

SAND SPRINGS — Sand Springs' Raegan Rector and Avery Tanner have played softball together since they were 4 and they will continue to do so in college.

On Wednesday, Tanner and Rector signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan.

“I feel like it’ll be a lot easier going now that I’ll actually know somebody,” Tanner said. “I know a few people that are there, but I like having someone that I’m already so close to there to make it 100 times easier.”

Tanner committed to the Eagles earlier in the year, and her choice also helped guide Rector to hone in on Wesleyan. “She gave me some pointers (in the recruiting process) and that helped a lot,” Rector said.

Tanner wasn't familiar with Wesleyan before the recruiting process started.

“We just heard about this camp at Wesleyan, a college I’d never heard of,” Tanner said. “I got a free weekend and thought ‘might as well go.’ I went down there and the girls were super nice and I really liked it, so I went on a visit."

Rector, the 6A-3 defensive player of the year. was named to the All-State team, while Tanner was named an All-State alternate. The Sandites went 89-44 during their four-year careers and twice advanced to the Class 6A state tournament.