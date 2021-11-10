SIgning day: Jenks softball's Emma Vickrey, Faith Russell sign with Tulsa

JENKS -- Jenks catcher Emma Vickrey and second baseman Faith Russell have been friends since they were 4 years old and they will continue to be teammates for four more years.

On Wednesday, Vickrey and Russell signed to play softball with the University of Tulsa. It was the opening day of the NCAA signing period for all sports except football.

"So exciting, I can't believe I get to play with someone I've played with my entire life," Russell said after a signing ceremony at Sharp Center. "I can't wait for the next four years."

Vickrey added, "This is super exciting for me. Going with her has definitely made this process a lot more fun and easier.

"TU's always been my dream school ever since I was 8. Just going to live out my dream is very exciting."

Vickrey batted .416 this season and was the District 6A-3 player of the year.

Jenks coach Todd Williams said Vickrey is "very gifted and has one of the best arms in the state. Not many were successful trying to steal against her. A phenomenal catcher."

Vickrey and Russell were All-State selections. Russell batted .466 this season and led Jenks in hitting for three seasons.