Sand Springs enters the final two weeks of the softball regular season with a six-game winning streak.

The Sandites celebrated Senior Night with a pair of run-ruled wins, 16-0 and 15-0, against Booker T. Washington on Thursday. The sweep improved Sand Springs’ record to 15-8 on the season.

Sand Springs won the first game in five innings. An eight-run first inning put this game quickly out of reach.

Addie Hughes pitched a perfect game as she struck out nine of 15 batters.

Senior center fielder Morgan Rector went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs in the first win. Afterward, she – along with the rest of the Sandites’ seniors – were honored in a ceremony that saluted their high school careers.

“Senior night is a tough one,” Sand Springs softball coach Shelli Brown said. “This was like my 26th one. They’re all special. All bring back memories. We had some former players come back tonight and that’s always special to me.”

After the emotional intermission, Sand Springs enjoyed its second lopsided win in five innings. Much like the first game, the Sandites got off to an 8-0 start in the first inning.

Senior starting pitcher Kelsi Hilton turned in a gem with a no-hitter as she struck out 11.

Thursday’s doubleheader encapsulates Sand Springs’ season thus far. Hughes and Hilton have headlined the Sandites’ pitching staff this year. The junior and senior duo have led Sand Springs to its current winning streak by allowing an average of 1.6 runs.

“I feel like they’re kind of like sponges,” Brown said about Hughes and Hilton. “Everything we tell them and talk to them about, they really observe it, take it in and try to do it out here… For them to come out here and stay focused, sometimes that’s kind of hard to do, I give them credit for that and just going out there and doing what they needed to do to get the job done tonight.”

The Sandites are building momentum toward the 6A regional tournament.

“We just take one game at a time, one day at a time and try to prepare us,” Brown said. “Everyone gets to go to a regional and that’s what I try to talk to them about. Take all that experience in the games and the confidence into that moment when we go to regionals. I hope that’s what the whole season will give us experience in and help us do.”