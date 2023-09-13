OWASSO -- Brookley Foster and K.K. Knight fueled Owasso to a 9-7 win over Choctaw in District 6A-3 softball action Tuesday night.

The Rams remained perfect on the season at 23-0 overall and 10-0 in the district. Their final two district contests will be against Deer Creek, who is also unbeaten in district play at 9-0. Their first showdown will be next Tuesday at Owasso.

Owasso was behind 5-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but scored five runs to finally go on top. Natalie Ackenhausen drew a four-pitch walk to open the frame.

Kennedy Hamilton pinch-ran for Ackenhausen and eventually ended up at third base after Addi Drummond singled to left field on a 2-2 count with two outs.

Knight followed with a double off the right field fence on a 1-0 count that brought home both Hamilton and Drummond.

Foster then hit the very next pitch up the middle to drive in pinch runner Alexis Corle. Gabby Smith and Karson Holson followed up with RBI hits to finish off the scoring in the inning.

It didn't appear so at the time, but those last two runs turned out to give the Rams some breathing room because the Yellowjackets (14-8, 6-4) made things interesting in the top of the seventh.

Choctaw put two on the board and had runners at second and third with two outs. Preslee Downing, however, induced a pop out to finish off a complete game victory.

"I am proud of all the kids," said Owasso head coach Shane Eicher. "We knew it was going to be tough. It's been like this every game with us and (Choctaw) the last four or five years."

The Yellowjackets got the first run in the top of the first inning, but Foster, celebrating her birthday, answered with a solo homer over the center field fence to leadoff the bottom of the second.

"I saw the field shift and saw (the ball) inside," said Foster. "I turned on it quick enough and was able to stay through it."

Choctaw responded right away with three runs in the top of the third inning. Owasso got one run in the bottom of the third and then tied it up with two more in the fourth inning.

Jayelle Austin and Drummond each had an RBI single with two outs in the fourth. The Yellowjackets went back on top with another run in the fifth inning. That set the stage for the remaining drama.

"We're a team no matter if you're in and out of the field or in the dugout," said Foster. "We stay together, keep it steady, and go from there."

OWASSO 9, CHOCTAW 7

Choctaw;103;010;2--7;11;2

Owasso;011;205;x--9;13;3

Frizzell, Fields (6) and Irwin. Downing and Drummond. W: Downing. L: Frizzell. HR: Owasso: Foster.

