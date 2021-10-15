Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to Class 6A state softball final

Things became desperate in the fifth for Stillwater. A walk and another error put Rams at second and third with no outs, and Austin at the plate. The Pioneers intentionally walked Austin to load the bases, but freshman Addison Drummond hit a soft liner to centerfield, driving in two more runs. Preslee Downing then hit a key two-out single, scoring Cassidy Crockett from second base for a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Downing was nearly untouchable in the circle. She allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters as the defense behind her played error free.

"Preslee was incredible," Eicher said. "They can swing it, and to shut them out was pretty special."

Another Stillwater error in the sixth once again put Owasso runners at second and third, and once again, Austin was intentionally walked, loading the bases once again for Addison Drummond, who came up with another two-run single for an 8-0 lead.

"Jayelle is still on fire," Eicher said. "We played really well defensively. Our kids got big hits when they had to. They walked Jayelle twice and our little freshman (Addison Drummond) drove in four runs. It's good to have someone hit behind them to big them up."

Addison Drummond was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Austin was 2-for-2 with two runs. Madi Drummond and Downing each went 2-for-4.