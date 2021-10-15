Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to Class 6A state softball final

OKLAHOMA CITY — A strong wind blowing in from the north made the long ball nearly impossible in the Class 6A semifinal softball game between Owasso and Stillwater at Hall of Fame Stadium.
Using key singles at the right time, the Rams, with three freshman stars, took advantage of several Pioneer mistakes to advance to the 6A title game with an 8-0 win over Stillwater in Friday's semifinals.
"It was a whole team effort," said Owasso coach Shane Eicher.
No. 2-seeded Owasso (32-5) will play No. 1 Southmoore, a 5-1 winner over Mustang, in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be a rematch of Southmoore's 3-2 win over Owasso in eight innings in last year's title game. Owasso's only state softball title was in 1995.
Owasso (32-5) advanced to the semifinals with 6-3 win over No. 7 Choctaw after scoring five runs in the first inning Thursday, while No. 6 Stillwater (28-11) upset No. 3 Westmoore 5-3 on Maddie Glasgow's walk-off two-run homer.
Owasso started fast Friday as it did the night before. A leadoff liner up the middle by Jayelle Austin started things off for the Rams. Austin went to second on a walk, stole third and came home on the errant throw by Stillwater catcher Sydney McLaughlin for a 1-0 lead.
Austin, a freshman, sparked Owasso in the third as well. After a sharp grounder through the hole to right field, she took second on a fielder's choice and then scored on a single by Madi Drummond. The throw home was late, but McLaughlin tried to catch Drummond taking second and threw the ball into center field, allowing Drummond to come all the way home easily for a 3-0 lead.
Things became desperate in the fifth for Stillwater. A walk and another error put Rams at second and third with no outs, and Austin at the plate. The Pioneers intentionally walked Austin to load the bases, but freshman Addison Drummond hit a soft liner to centerfield, driving in two more runs. Preslee Downing then hit a key two-out single, scoring Cassidy Crockett from second base for a 6-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Downing was nearly untouchable in the circle. She allowed just three hits and struck out eight batters as the defense behind her played error free.
"Preslee was incredible," Eicher said. "They can swing it, and to shut them out was pretty special."
Another Stillwater error in the sixth once again put Owasso runners at second and third, and once again, Austin was intentionally walked, loading the bases once again for Addison Drummond, who came up with another two-run single for an 8-0 lead.
"Jayelle is still on fire," Eicher said. "We played really well defensively. Our kids got big hits when they had to. They walked Jayelle twice and our little freshman (Addison Drummond) drove in four runs. It's good to have someone hit behind them to big them up."
Addison Drummond was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Austin was 2-for-2 with two runs. Madi Drummond and Downing each went 2-for-4.
For Stillwater, Makenzi Swick took the loss, allowing eight runs, five earned on nine hits and four walks. Cash Herber had two of Stillwater's three hits, both doubles.
"To get there is hard enough," Eicher said about reaching the title game. "This will be the third time in a row, it's pretty special for these kids. We've had different groups every year and it's pretty special what these kids have done for our program."
Owasso 8, Stillwater 0
Owasso;102;032;0;--;8;9;4
Stillwater;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
WP: Downing, LP Swick. LOB: Owasso 6, Stillwater 6.
