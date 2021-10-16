Owasso falls to Southmoore in Class 6A softball final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Last year, Southmoore and Owasso battled into extra innings with the SaberCats winning by a single run in the eighth inning of a wild state championship game.
On Saturday, the two top teams in Class 6A hooked up again, this time without the dramatics as Southmoore ran away with a 5-1 win to claim its second straight 6A softball championship at Hall of Fame Stadium.
"They (Southmoore) played well today," said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. "They made a lot of plays defensively and you have to tip your hat. They're good. They made some great plays out in the field."
It was the third straight runner-up finish by the Rams, who start three freshmen and two sophomores, and finish the season with a 32-6 record.
Southmoore threw the first uppercut in this heavyweight bout when Lexi Hernandez pulled a two-run shot over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
In the second inning, Brylee Fanning doubled and scored when Kaylee Carter hit a high fly ball down the left field line which bounced off the glove of Owasso left fielder Madi Norton. Carter then scored on a hard single by Riley Sharp for a 4-0 Southmoore lead.
Taitum Bradshaw lined a rocket off Owasso pitcher Preslee Downing in the third, knocking the freshman to the ground. Downing recovered and got out of the inning without allowing a run. This sparked the Rams into the top of the fourth, as Madi Drummond tripled to right field to lead off the inning. She later scored on a Downing grounder for the Rams' first run.
But Southmoore got the run right back. Fanning singled and later scored on an Abi Jones blooper to right field to cap the scoring.
Madi Drummond was 2-for-3 for Owasso. Downing had Owasso's other hit. Downing pitched strong, allowing five runs, three earned on seven hits. She struck out eight with no walks.
Brinly Maples got the win for Southmoore. She allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
The Rams, under Eicher, have finished runner up six times. But with a young team and a majority of them coming back next year, the longtime coach likes his chances to finally break through for a championship.
"That's the plan hopefully," he said. "It's hard. Our kids are good kids, it hurts really bad right now, but I'm really proud of the kids. They didn't quit, we didn't have any issues, they act right and have good character, and those are important too. I'm going to tell them I love them and I'm proud of them and to keep grinding away. One of these days, it's going to happen."
SOUTHMOORE 5, OWASSO 1
Owasso;000;000;0;--;1;3;1
Southmoore;220;100;x;--;5;7;0
WP: Maples LP: Downing. LOB: Owasso 3, Southmoore 2. HR: Hernandez, Southmoore.