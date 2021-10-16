Owasso falls to Southmoore in Class 6A softball final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Last year, Southmoore and Owasso battled into extra innings with the SaberCats winning by a single run in the eighth inning of a wild state championship game.

On Saturday, the two top teams in Class 6A hooked up again, this time without the dramatics as Southmoore ran away with a 5-1 win to claim its second straight 6A softball championship at Hall of Fame Stadium.

"They (Southmoore) played well today," said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. "They made a lot of plays defensively and you have to tip your hat. They're good. They made some great plays out in the field."

It was the third straight runner-up finish by the Rams, who start three freshmen and two sophomores, and finish the season with a 32-6 record.

Southmoore threw the first uppercut in this heavyweight bout when Lexi Hernandez pulled a two-run shot over the right field fence for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the second inning, Brylee Fanning doubled and scored when Kaylee Carter hit a high fly ball down the left field line which bounced off the glove of Owasso left fielder Madi Norton. Carter then scored on a hard single by Riley Sharp for a 4-0 Southmoore lead.