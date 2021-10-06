Owasso defeats Sand Springs for Class 6A state softball tournament berth

OWASSO — Sand Springs and Owasso have had some epic softball regional final showdowns in the past, but Wednesday's Class 6A regional final wasn't one of them.

A pair of four-run innings and a stellar pitching performance from Owasso freshman Preslee Downing made short work of the Sandites at the Owasso Softball Complex.

The Lady Rams (30-5) rolled to an 11-1, run-ruled victory in six innings, ending the Sandites' season with an 18-16 mark. Owasso advanced to the finals with an 11-0 win over Booker T. Washington and a 6-1 win over Sand Springs on Tuesday. Sand Springs, which lost in the regional final for the second year in a row, defeated Muskogee 8-5 on Tuesday and 6-1 on Wednesday.

"We swung the bats real well today," Owasso coach Shane Eicher said. "Once we got four in that third inning, I knew we had a pretty good chance. Preslee has been on all year and she threw great. Our pitching staff gave up one earned run all week, so I'm really proud of them."

That key third inning started with a double steal which scored Allie Van Atta. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Downing hit a liner to the gap just under the glove of Sand Springs right fielder Morgan Rector, ending up with a three-run double.