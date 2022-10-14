Owasso, Broken Arrow will meet in 6A state softball semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Upon recording the final out in their quarterfinal win on Thursday night in the Class 6A state quarterfinals, the Owasso Rams unleashed a celebration just a hair shy of one they might have should they win the title.

It’s understandable why. The Rams, who had lost in the 6A championship game to Southmoore each of the past two years, earned a measure of redemption by downing the SaberCats 9-5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Owasso (31-8) still has work to do to be a state champion – starting with a 1:30 p.m. Friday semifinal against Broken Arrow – but coach Shane Eicher knows the Rams took a huge step by downing Southmoore (32-11).

“They deserved it,” he said of his players’ celebration. "Southmoore got us the past two years in the state finals and then in slow-pitch. I’m just so proud of our kids. They swung the bats really well.

“It’s just finally a relief to get that monkey off your back. Southmoore is really good, but I think we’ve got a pretty good ball club, too.”

The Rams took the lead in the first inning, taking advantage of a Southmoore error, and Jayelle Austin’s solo home run in the third made it 2-0. A three-run fourth inning that included a double by Preslee Downing and a two-run single by pinch-hitter Karson Holson made it 5-0.

Owasso nearly gave it all back in the bottom of the inning, as three errors led to four runs for coach Jason Lingo’s SaberCats, three of which scored on a homer by Lainey King. But the Rams didn’t panic and stretched their lead with two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Natalie Ackenhausen had a run-scoring single in both innings.

Owasso pitcher Addy Ewing went the distance to record the win, while King took the pitching loss for Southmoore.

Broken Arrow and Owasso split a pair of regular-season games, with the Tigers winning 4-1 at Owasso on Aug. 22 and the Rams winning 7-3 at Broken Arrow a week later.

“That’s a big rivalry in softball,” Eicher said. “They’re all friends. They all play together on the same summer teams. At least we’re playing (Friday) – that’s the way I look at it.”

Broken Arrow 4, Jenks 2

When Broken Arrow needed a clutch hit, senior Emma Trine twice came through for the Tigers. She accounted for all of Broken Arrow’s RBIs with a two-run double in the third inning and a two-run single in the fifth as the Tigers held off Jenks 4-2 in another 6A quarterfinal.

Broken Arrow (29-10) avenged a 1-0 loss to Jenks (33-7) from Sept. 9, when the teams played in a tournament in Bixby.

“We just did a key job in big situations of getting a big hit,” Broken Arrow coach Randall King said. “Emma Trine had big hits. She had the attitude, stepped up and did a great job.”

Broken Arrow pitcher Adison Normandin allowed only three hits in a complete-game effort, all of them in the first two innings. A couple of wild pitches in the first brought home Jenks; Natalie Rodman, who had singled to right field to start the game. In the second, nine-hole hitter Cali Worsham hit a solo home run to left-center field to put the Trojans ahead 2-0.

Normandin settled down and retired 11 straight batters from the second through sixth innings, buying time for the Tigers to rally against Jenks starter Kayla Adams. With one out in the third inning, Taylor Clay reached on an infield single and Maddie Messenger singled to left field before Trine’s double to left-center tied the game.

In the fifth, Emily Evans and Clay opened with singles up the middle and each moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Messenger. Trine followed with another single up the middle to score Evans and Clay.

Jenks threatened in the top of the seventh as Normandin walked Worsham and Rodman with one out, but Normandin retired Bella Rodman and Adams to end the game.

“We just have to go out and play our game and do what we do and keep swinging the bats, and we’ll have a chance,” King said. “We’re not fancy. We just try to get it done and get key hits when we need to.”

Edmond Memorial (a 6-5 winner over Choctaw) and Moore (a 3-2 winner over Mustang) will play in the other 6A semifinal.

BROKEN ARROW 4, JENKS 2

Jenks;110;000;0;–;2;3;0

Broken Arrow;002;020;x;–;4;10;0

Kayla Adams and Paiton Hodges; Adison Normandin and Jordyn Davis. W: Normandin. L: Adams. HR: Jenks, Cali Worsham.

OWASSO 9, SOUTHMOORE 5

Owasso;101;320;2;–;9;12;4

Southmoore;000;400;1;–;5;6;3

Addy Ewing and Addi Drummond; Lainey King, Haylee Monden (4), King (7) and Brylie Fanning, Shelby Boyd (7). W: Ewing. L: King. HR:Owasso, Jayelle Austin. Southmoore: King.