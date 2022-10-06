Owasso blows past Stillwater to clinch spot in softball State tournament

STILLWATER — Several moments in Owasso’s 13-3 victory over Stillwater on Thursday could be designated as defining moments in the game.

However, Owasso head coach Shane Eicher didn’t wanted to single out one play in particular.

“It was a team effort not a one-person effort,” Eicher said. “It’s better to embrace the whole team than just one person.”

What was a thrilling ballgame through the first four innings quickly shifted to a blowout.

Back-to-back base hits in the top of the first — including a two-run home run from catcher Addi Drummond over the center field fence — set the tone early in favor of the Rams (30-8). From that moment on, Owasso held a lead it would never give back.

“I just felt the momentum shift our way after (Addi’s) homer,” Eicher said. “Our girls were already confident from our first game with (Stillwater).”

The Rams scored once more in the top of the first, and then twice in the top of the second, making it 5-0 heading into the third inning.

Outside of a three-run rally by Stillwater (27-12) in the bottom of the third, Owasso pitcher Addy Ewing was assertive, displaying dominance in the circle on Thursday afternoon. The junior pitcher recorded a complete game, allowing just two earned runs while striking out four Stillwater batters.

“I thought I was really good today,” Ewing said. “But I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for just helping me out and getting me through today.”

Her performance meshed with another well-pieced outing from the high-powered Owasso offense and proved to be too much for the Pioneers.

A five-run fifth for the Rams made it 11-3 and put a dent in any hope of a Stillwater comeback.

The victory clinched the regional for the Rams, giving them a spot in the State tournament for the second consecutive year.

“I thought it was a great performance for our team this week,” Eicher said. “I thought we swung the bat very well … Abby pitched well and our dugout, including the kids who didn’t play much were all cheering. It was just a great two days for our team.”

OWASSO 13, STILLWATER 3

Owasso 3 2 0 1 5 2 — 13 12 1

Stillwater 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 7 7

Ewing and Drummond; Herber and Cox. W: Ewing. L: Heber.