Late errors doom Coweta in 2-1 loss to Piedmont in 5A softball final

OKLAHOMA CITY — A base-running mistake and two seventh inning errors by Coweta allowed Piedmont to pull out a thrilling 2-1 win over the defending champion Saturday in the Class 5A State Softball Championship game at Hall of Fame Stadium.
With bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Piedmont's Payten Schibbelhute hit a hard grounder to the hole, and the ball bounced off the top of Kaley Iott's glove at third, letting Paige Atha score the game-winning run to secure the gold ball for the Wildcats.
"I'm proud of them," said Coweta coach Blake Dunn. "Somebody's got to win and somebody's got to lose. They gave themselves a shot. I'm happy for Piedmont, but I just wish it would have turned out differently."
Piedmont took a 1-0 lead in second inning, but it could have been more if not for base-running miscues. A double by Karissa Fiegener and a bunt single and stolen base by Schibbelhute gave the Wildcats runners at second and third with no outs. A sacrifice fly to left by Tayvin Davis scored Fiegener. But Schibbelhute was caught stealing third. Then Tylar Short singled and was called out trying to steal second to end the inning.
The top of the Piedmont order made things happen in the third as well. Fiegener singled, Schibbelhute reached on a fielder's choice and Davis laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases with just one out. But Coweta pitcher Braedyn Sheofee induced an infield fly and struck out Peyton Gray to end the threat.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Schibbelhute kept the dangerous Coweta hitters at bay. Through four innings, she gave up just one hit, allowing her Wildcats to keep their slim lead.
Coweta's Whitney Holcomb got her second hit of the game in the top of the fifth but was stranded at second, keeping the Tigers scoreless. The momentum shifted.
The top of the Coweta order came up in the sixth, and lead-off hitter Chaney Helton had to make something happen. Helton doubled to center and scored on Dasia Mason's single up the middle to tie it at 1. Mason was then caught stealing second, and Kayley Iott grounded out to end the inning, but it was a brand new game.
The Tigers kept up the pressure in the top of the seventh when Sierra Soto bunted and reached first on a throwing error by Schibbelhute.
Piedmont catcher Aubrey Pyle picked off courtesy runner Carson Lyndons before Bailey Cooper's double to the wall, which would have plated the go-ahead run. Instead, the game remained tied.
In the bottom of the seventh, Piedmont's Paige Atha popped the ball sky high to third, but the ball was dropped. Another error, this time from Sheofee off a bunted ball from Ava Humphries, put Wildcats on first and second with no outs. A sacrifice moved runners to second and third and Fiegener was intentionally walked to load the bases for Schibbelhute, who came through with her walk-off grounder.
Schibbelhute was 2-for-4 at the plate and got the win in the circle, allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts for the win.
"[Schibbelhute] located really well," Dunn said. "She had a really good change-up. She kept us off-balance all game and you got to give credit where credit is due. We got on her early, but it didn't bounce our way and that happens sometimes."
Sheofee gave up two runs, one earned on nine hits for the hard-luck loss.
Fiegener and Atha were each 2-for-3 for Piedmont.
Holcomb was 2-for-2 for Coweta.
"They had a hell of a year," Dunn said. "They are a great group of girls."
PIEDMONT 2, COWETA 1
Coweta;000;001;0;--;1;5;2
Piedmont;100;000;1;--;2;9;1
WP: Schibbelhute LP: Sheofee. LOB: Coweta 4, Piedmont 5.