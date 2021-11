Jenks, Stillwater, Tahlequah lead Large East's All-State fast pitch softball selections

Jenks, Stillwater and Tahlequah placed three players each on the 18-play Large East roster while Broken Arrow, Claremore and Sand Springs had two selections each.

The games are set for June 11, 2022, at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The game for athletes from middle-sized schools (4A-3A) will be at 10 a.m., followed by the large-school game (6A-5A) at noon and small-school game (2A-A-B) at 2 p.m.