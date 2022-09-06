Jenks rallies to edge Bartlesville 4-3 in softball action

Despite spending most of the game trailing, Jenks’ softball team overcame Bartlesville 4-3 Tuesday at home to record its 13th consecutive win.

The Bruins (11-7) went ahead 3-1 in the second inning. Bartlesville’s Demari Clabaugh brought Lexi Durao-West home and reset the Bruins’ rotation to their lead-off, Chloe Robbins. Robbins loaded the bases with a bunt, then Macie Schaper hit the ball to left field to score Parker Fielder. Clabaugh stole home to score the Bruins’ final run.

Natalie Rodman’s triple turned into a run for the Trojans (14-2) after her sister, Bella, hit a sacrifice fly to score her in the third. Down 3-2, the Trojans struggled to put runners in scoring position again until the sixth inning.

“We’ve played from behind a couple times during this streak. When you don’t panic, and you always feel like you’re going to have a chance to win it, that’s all you can ask from the girls,” Jenks coach Todd Williams said, “and that composure right now is a big thing for them.”

With two outs in the sixth, a wild pitch advanced Trojans to second and third. Josie Jervis brought in the tying run with a hit just over the second baseman’s glove. Aubree Vickery sent one deep to left field; Bartlesville’s outfielder made the catch in foul territory and threw home but not before Avery Brewer crossed the plate to put Jenks ahead permanently.

Jenks pitcher Kayla Adams struck out 14 batters in total, but she did her best work in the latter innings, including five-straight to close the game.

“(Adams) wasn’t as sharp as she normally is today. She still had good stuff. But when she’s in the circle, our confidence just seems to never waver,” Williams said. “When she’s rolling, and she’s got that smile working, it’s just infectious, and it rallies the girls behind her.”

“Pushing each other was the key tonight. Confidence, of course ... and being able to be there for each other every play,” Adams said.

The Trojans, in first place in District 6A-3, play Memorial and Booker T. Washington’s joint team at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before playing in the Bixby Tournament starting Friday.

Bartlesville will play at Sand Springs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

JENKS 4, BARTLESVILLE 3

Bartlesville;030;000;0;—;3

Jenks;101;002;x;—;4