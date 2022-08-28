Jaden Jordan's power hitting continues for Sandites; Home volleyball match Thursday

Jaden Jordan continued her power hitting for Sand Springs last week.

Jordan hit her sixth homer in 15 games this season during a 5-3 loss Thursday at Bartlesville.

The week started with an 11-3 win at Union on Aug. 22. Olivia Alexander had two doubles, Jaden Jordan belted a triple, and the Sandites (8-7, 2-2 District 6A-3) combined for 12 hits against the RedHawks. Ashlyn Clark scored a team-high three runs, while Jordan had four RBIs. Kelsi Hilton (4-1) struck out four for the win, surrendering seven hits.

A day later, Addie Hughes (4-6) struck out an impressive nine batters in a 7-0 home loss to Stillwater. Hughes surrendered 10 hits while the Sandites only produced three.

The Sandites will host Bixby (6-5, 3-3) for Youth Night at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Any students wearing their youth team jerseys or softball camp shirts will receive free admission.

On Tuesday, they will host Jenks (11-2, 6-0) on Alumni Night at 5:30 p.m. Former players will receive free admission and will be recognized during the game with a group photo immediately following the game.

Volleyball

Sand Springs (6-4, 0-3) is still looking for its first Frontier Valley Conference win after a tough 3-0 loss to No. 6 Bixby (8-3, 3-1) on Aug. 23.

The Spartans won sets of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-12 behind 21 kills and eight aces from senior star Olivia Vance.

Leading the Sandites were Payton Robbins with six kills, Hannah McKelvey with 10 assists, and Olivia DeWitt with 12 digs.

Sand Springs will travel to No. 3 Broken Arrow (11-2, 3-0) on Tuesday and host 4A No. 1 Regent Prep (15-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cross Country

The Sand Springs cross country teams competed in the Owasso Ram Relays Thursday at Mohawk Park.

Chloe Grona placed third in the junior high 1.5-mile run, finishing in 9:56.02, followed by Josie Grona in 13th place in 10:42.89.

The varsity teams ran in a relay-style 6-mile competition. The girls placed 34th out of 44 teams with a time of 50:43.42. The boys placed 35th out of 72 teams in 39:00.09.

The Sandites will return to action Saturday at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at the Sapulpa Westside Sports Complex.