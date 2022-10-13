High school softball: Carl Albert knocks out Pryor in epic pitchers' duel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Twice, Midwest City Carl Albert’s Ausha Moore reached base Thursday afternoon because Pryor didn’t catch foul popups. The first time, she was stranded on base, but the second time proved fatal to Pryor’s Class 5A state-tournament hopes.

One pitch after being given new life in the top of the seventh inning, Moore lined a 3-2 pitch over the left-field fence to push the Titans past Pryor 1-0 in a scintillating quarterfinal game on Integris Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

Moore’s home run was one of only two balls hit by either team to the outfield — and one of only two hits — as Pryor junior Brooklynn Stohler and Carl Albert senior Marissa Frolich engaged in a classic pitchers’ duel. Stohler allowed only one hit and struck out 11 Titans, while Frolich had 13 strikeouts (three in the bottom of the seventh) and also gave up but one hit, an infield single to Stohler in the fourth.

Carl Albert (24-11), which had its season end against Pryor (25-12) in last fall’s state tournament, advanced to play Piedmont in Friday’s semifinals.

“One hit to one hit, but their hit was bigger than ours,” Pryor coach Chell Looney said. “I’m proud of our girls. We had a great year, but sometimes it just doesn’t end up the way you want it to and today was one of those days. We didn’t have a very good day at the plate. I thought we were pressing a little bit and trying to make stuff happen, instead of letting it happen. It ended up costing us.”

Looney had high praise for Stohler, saying she hit her spot on the pitch that Moore hit for the home run.

“She didn’t throw a bad pitch all day,” he said. “Somehow, the girl pulled a low-and-away curveball and hit a line drive over the fence.”

In the fourth, Moore eventually walked after the Tigers failed to catch a foul popup and stole second and third bases but was stranded there when Stohler fanned Kyla Davenport to end the inning.

Stohler was the only Pryor player to reach base, walking in the first inning before her infield single. Both times, pinch-runner Mallory Sellars was stranded at second base.

Lone Grove 16, Skiatook 0: Skiatook (19-16) started well in its Class 4A quarterfinal, with Brynlee Frame drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning and Cassidee Curtis following with a sacrifice bunt that Lone Grove pitcher Emma Wilson air-mailed past first base, giving the Bulldogs two runners in scoring position with no outs.

Then Wilson settled down and that was that. She struck out the next nine Skiatook batters and gave up only one hit, a single to center field by Bailee Campbell in the fourth inning. Wilson finished with 10 Ks before exiting in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns rolled up 15 hits against Skiatook pitchers Jadyn Whinery and Megan Williams, scoring four runs, eight runs and four runs, respectively, in the first three innings. Mattie Roj and Brook Langford each had three RBIs for Lone Grove (31-8).

“We’re young,” Skiatook coach Jordan Jones said. “We started a sophomore pitcher who’d never been to state and used a freshman pitcher who’d never been to state. (Lone Grove) is a great team that’s been here a lot. You can’t fake experience. … I’m glad our seniors got to finish here and hopefully we got our younger kids some experience.”

Hilldale 11, Perkins-Tryon 5: Lexi Crump drove in four runs, three on a double during a six-run second-inning outburst, to lead Hilldale past Perkins-Tryon 11-5 in a 4A quarterfinal.

Perkins-Tryon (23-11) took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Hornets’ big second inning. Hilldale (24-9) scored 11 straight runs before the Demons scored again.

Hilldale pitcher Brooklyn Ellis finished with 10 strikeouts. The Hornets will face Lone Grove on Friday at 11 a.m.

In other games: Coweta’s Braedyn Sheofee pitched a shutout to lead the Tigers past Durant 3-0 in a 5A quarterfinal, advancing to play Guthrie, which downed Tahlequah 8-6 … Sidney Forester’s home run to left-center was the difference as Miami edged Bristow 1-0 in the Wardogs’ first state-tournament appearance since 1996. They’ll play Tecumseh in the semifinals.

LONE GROVE 16, SKIATOOK 0

S 000 00 – 0 1 3

LG 484 0X – 16 15 0

Jadyn Whinery, Megan Williams (3) and Teagan Bowman; Emma Wilson, Kadence Lampkin (4) and Aeryn Shuman. W: Wilson. L: Whinery.

CARL ALBERT 1, PRYOR 0

CA 000 000 1 – 1 1 0

Pryor 000 000 0 – 1 1 2

Marissa Frolich and Bailey Rusche; Brooklynn Stohler and Camree Hawkes. W: Frolich. L: Stohler. HR: CA, Ausha Moore.