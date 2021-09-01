High school notebook: Jenks wins Broken Arrow volleyball tournament

VOLLEYBALL
Trojans capture titleClass 6A No. 5 Jenks went 4-1 at the Broken Arrow tournament over the weekend and picked up the team title with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-14) victory over Edmond Memorial in the finals.
“We are a pretty young team this season,” Jenks coach Tanna Smith said. “I knew we would do well, just wasn’t sure how many youth errors we would make and if it would cost us. We are still working with lineups, rotations and positions. This tournament is always where we try them all out.”
The Trojans (7-1) picked up wins over Bixby, Regent Prep and Owasso during tournament play, with a loss to Norman North in pool play being the only slip-up. Leading the way were Mikiah Perdue, Megan Salyer, Juliana Borchers, Kynli Kirkendoll, Noelle Prideaux and Ellie Smith.
“Mikiah Perdue always brings a lot of offense to the table as well as blocks,” Smith said. “Megan Salyer did a great job running the defense. Juliana Borchers stepped in huge vs Edmond Memorial on the outside hitter 2-pin. Kynli Kirkendoll put up a serious block and hits a ball that’s hard to reach and touches higher than 10 feet. Noelle Prideaux and Ellie Smith tallied up more offensive points for us as well. Brynn Roberts did a great job dishing out the offense and getting the ball to the right girls.”
SOFTBALL
Tigers taking offPryor is off to a hot start this season, sitting at 14-4. The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend in Shawnee, which included wins over Durant, Del City, Carl Albert and Red Oak.
Leading the way was sophomore Kayda Wolfe, who scored five runs and posted a .462 batting average. Senior Rachel Arric scored four times, and both junior Camree Hawkes and senior Gracyn Rains had home runs over the weekend. Hawkes and Rains had six RBIs each.
“Shawnee is a tough tournament every year,” Pryor coach Chell Looney said. “As a team, we were happy to come out of it with four wins. The girls played great. We had a couple of tough games that could have gone either way and they found a way to win them. They deserve a lot of credit for competing like that.”
Sophomore Brooklynn Stohler was the catalyst in the pitching circle, logging 26 innings, a 3-1 record and 43 strikeouts while allowing only six earned runs. Rains also had seven innings pitched, and posted a victory with 10 strikeouts.
The Tigers are in first place in District 5A-3 at 7-0 and started the week with a 15-0 victory over Edison.
“This is a fun group of girls,” Looney said. “They come to work and get better every day in practice or games. We still have some improving to do, but we are happy with their progress so far.”