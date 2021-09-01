High school notebook: Jenks wins Broken Arrow volleyball tournament

Tigers taking offPryor is off to a hot start this season, sitting at 14-4. The Tigers are coming off a 4-1 weekend in Shawnee, which included wins over Durant, Del City, Carl Albert and Red Oak.

Leading the way was sophomore Kayda Wolfe, who scored five runs and posted a .462 batting average. Senior Rachel Arric scored four times, and both junior Camree Hawkes and senior Gracyn Rains had home runs over the weekend. Hawkes and Rains had six RBIs each.

“Shawnee is a tough tournament every year,” Pryor coach Chell Looney said. “As a team, we were happy to come out of it with four wins. The girls played great. We had a couple of tough games that could have gone either way and they found a way to win them. They deserve a lot of credit for competing like that.”

Sophomore Brooklynn Stohler was the catalyst in the pitching circle, logging 26 innings, a 3-1 record and 43 strikeouts while allowing only six earned runs. Rains also had seven innings pitched, and posted a victory with 10 strikeouts.

The Tigers are in first place in District 5A-3 at 7-0 and started the week with a 15-0 victory over Edison.