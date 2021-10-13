Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC

AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE
Class 6A
Stillwater Pioneers
Record: 27-10
State titles: None
Notes: Senior Lyric Perry has 27 career home runs for the Pioneers, including 15 this season. Senior Sidney McLaughlin has hit seven of her 26 career home runs this season. … Makenzi Swick is leading Stillwater in the pitching circle with a 20-5 record and 173 strikeouts.
Broken Arrow Tigers
Record: 25-12
State titles: 11
Notes: Kyleigh Lamont is leading the Tigers with 45 RBIs. She has also scored 32 runs. … Ashlynn Roblyer, Bailey Melton and Saige Smith all have more than six pitching wins this season, and Smith has a 1.36 ERA.
Owasso Rams
Record: 30-5
State titles: 1
Notes: Joyelle Austin leads the Rams in total bases with 99. She also has 22 stolen bases and 35 RBIs. … Madi Drummond has 76 total bases, 27 RBIs and a .738 slugging percentage. … Preslee Downing has a pitching record of 23-2 with a 0.81 ERA.
Class 5A
Pryor Tigers
Record: 28-9
State titles: 2
Notes: Carlie Wilson leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, with Brooklyn Stohler at .384 and Gracyn Rains at .371. Stohler is 23-6 with a 1.01 ERA in the pitching circle. … As a team, Pryor is hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .457.
Tahlequah Tigers
Record: 27-9
State titles: None
Notes: The Tigers are hitting .358 as a team with Hailey Enlow leading them at .424. Lexi Hannah is hitting .406. … Enlow leads the Tigers with 23 RBIs. … Mikah Vann is 20-6 with a 1.32 ERA and averaging a strikeout per inning.
Coweta Tigers
Record: 31-6
State titles: 4
Notes: Kaylet Iott has a batting average of .422 with 16 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs. … Dasia Mason had an on-base percentage of .500 with 27 RBIs. … Chaney Helton is hitting .395 with 18 RBIs. … Braedyn Sheofee and Taurn Robinson have combined for 29 pitching wins and 114 strikeouts.
Class 4A
Verdigris Cardinals
Record: 33-4
State titles: None
Notes: Daeya Moses is hitting .592 with 10 home runs, and Bailee Cravens has a .486 batting average with 36 RBIs. Kaydence Bender has 10 doubles and 41 RBIs. … Evie Lemery is 25-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 157 strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Bristow Purple Pirates
Record: 30-6
State titles: None
Notes: McKenna Ingram has collected 27 pitching victories and has more than 300 strikeouts with a 0.62 ERA. … Ava Yocham is hitting .429 with 11 triples, 24 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. … Kinzie Williams is hitting .400 with 23 stolen bases and a .446 on-base percentage.
SCHEDULE
Class 6A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Quarterfinal and semifinal games on Field 3, championship on OG&E Energy Field.
THURSDAY
Edmond Memorial vs. Mustang, 11 a.m.; Choctaw vs. Owasso, 1:30 p.m.; Westmoore vs. Stillwater, 4 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Westmoore/Stillwater winner vs. Choctaw/Owasso winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/BA winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. All games on OG&E Energy Field.
THURSDAY
Piedmont vs. El Reno, 11 a.m.; MWC Carl Albert vs. Pryor, 1:30 p.m.; Guthrie vs. Coweta, 4 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Durant, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Piedmont/El Reno winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Durant winner vs. Guthrie/Coweta winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Quarterfinal and semifinal games on Integris Field, championship on OG&E Energy Field.
THURSDAY
Harrah vs. Tecumseh, 11 a.m.; Tuttle vs. Bristow, 1:30 p.m.; Verdigris vs Plainview, 4 p.m.; Lone Grove vs. Stigler, 6:30 p.m.