 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC
0 Comments
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso vs Sand Springs (copy)

Owasso's Madi Drummond and her teammates will face Choctaw in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Drummond has 76 total bases, 27 RBIs and a .738 slugging percentage.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE

Class 6A

Stillwater Pioneers

Record: 27-10

State titles: None

Notes: Senior Lyric Perry has 27 career home runs for the Pioneers, including 15 this season. Senior Sidney McLaughlin has hit seven of her 26 career home runs this season. … Makenzi Swick is leading Stillwater in the pitching circle with a 20-5 record and 173 strikeouts.

Broken Arrow Tigers

Record: 25-12

State titles: 11

Notes: Kyleigh Lamont is leading the Tigers with 45 RBIs. She has also scored 32 runs. … Ashlynn Roblyer, Bailey Melton and Saige Smith all have more than six pitching wins this season, and Smith has a 1.36 ERA.

Owasso Rams

Record: 30-5

State titles: 1

Notes: Joyelle Austin leads the Rams in total bases with 99. She also has 22 stolen bases and 35 RBIs. … Madi Drummond has 76 total bases, 27 RBIs and a .738 slugging percentage. … Preslee Downing has a pitching record of 23-2 with a 0.81 ERA.

Class 5A

Pryor Tigers

Record: 28-9

State titles: 2

Notes: Carlie Wilson leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, with Brooklyn Stohler at .384 and Gracyn Rains at .371. Stohler is 23-6 with a 1.01 ERA in the pitching circle. … As a team, Pryor is hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .457.

Tahlequah Tigers

Record: 27-9

State titles: None

Notes: The Tigers are hitting .358 as a team with Hailey Enlow leading them at .424. Lexi Hannah is hitting .406. … Enlow leads the Tigers with 23 RBIs. … Mikah Vann is 20-6 with a 1.32 ERA and averaging a strikeout per inning.

Coweta Tigers

Record: 31-6

State titles: 4

Notes: Kaylet Iott has a batting average of .422 with 16 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs. … Dasia Mason had an on-base percentage of .500 with 27 RBIs. … Chaney Helton is hitting .395 with 18 RBIs. … Braedyn Sheofee and Taurn Robinson have combined for 29 pitching wins and 114 strikeouts.

Class 4A

Verdigris Cardinals

Record: 33-4

State titles: None

Notes: Daeya Moses is hitting .592 with 10 home runs, and Bailee Cravens has a .486 batting average with 36 RBIs. Kaydence Bender has 10 doubles and 41 RBIs. … Evie Lemery is 25-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 157 strikeouts in the pitching circle.

Bristow Purple Pirates

Record: 30-6

State titles: None

Notes: McKenna Ingram has collected 27 pitching victories and has more than 300 strikeouts with a 0.62 ERA. … Ava Yocham is hitting .429 with 11 triples, 24 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. … Kinzie Williams is hitting .400 with 23 stolen bases and a .446 on-base percentage.

SCHEDULE

Class 6A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Quarterfinal and semifinal games on Field 3, championship on OG&E Energy Field.

THURSDAY

Edmond Memorial vs. Mustang, 11 a.m.; Choctaw vs. Owasso, 1:30 p.m.; Westmoore vs. Stillwater, 4 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Westmoore/Stillwater winner vs. Choctaw/Owasso winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/BA winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. All games on OG&E Energy Field.

THURSDAY

Piedmont vs. El Reno, 11 a.m.; MWC Carl Albert vs. Pryor, 1:30 p.m.; Guthrie vs. Coweta, 4 p.m.; Tahlequah vs. Durant, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Piedmont/El Reno winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Durant winner vs. Guthrie/Coweta winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Quarterfinal and semifinal games on Integris Field, championship on OG&E Energy Field.

THURSDAY

Harrah vs. Tecumseh, 11 a.m.; Tuttle vs. Bristow, 1:30 p.m.; Verdigris vs Plainview, 4 p.m.; Lone Grove vs. Stigler, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Tuttle/Bristow winner vs. Harrah/Tecumseh winner, 11 a.m.; Lone Grove/Stigler winner vs. Verdigris/Plainview winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News