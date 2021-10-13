Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC

Class 5A

Pryor Tigers

Record: 28-9

State titles: 2

Notes: Carlie Wilson leads the Tigers with a .408 batting average, with Brooklyn Stohler at .384 and Gracyn Rains at .371. Stohler is 23-6 with a 1.01 ERA in the pitching circle. … As a team, Pryor is hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .457.

Tahlequah Tigers

Record: 27-9

State titles: None

Notes: The Tigers are hitting .358 as a team with Hailey Enlow leading them at .424. Lexi Hannah is hitting .406. … Enlow leads the Tigers with 23 RBIs. … Mikah Vann is 20-6 with a 1.32 ERA and averaging a strikeout per inning.

Coweta Tigers

Record: 31-6

State titles: 4