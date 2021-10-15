Defending champion Coweta rallies to reach 5A softball title game

OKLAHOMA CITY — After a pitchers' duel in the opener, there were fireworks from the beginning of the Class 5A second softball semifinal Friday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium.
The defending state champion Coweta Tigers dug an early hole and clawed their way out with a six-run sixth inning for a wild 10-5 comeback win over Durant.
"It was crazy," Coweta coach Blake Dunn said. "I am so stinking proud of them. They could have easily laid it down, but we've got a good, tough bunch of girls. I'm just elated."
Coweta (33-6) will play Piedmont (34-7) in the 5A title game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Piedmont edged Pryor 1-0 in the first semifinal.
Both Coweta and Piedmont scored in the first inning.
For Durant, a couple of errors led to Riley Kaler scoring on a fielder's choice. Coweta answered in the bottom of the inning when Chaney Helton hit a leadoff triple to the right-center gap and scored on a Dasia Mason double to left. But they couldn't get the lead run across.
The Lions kept up the pressure in the second, scoring four runs on five hits, the big blow coming off a two-out, two-run single by Sawyer Strange for a 5-1 lead. Bellamy Knight also had an RBI single in the inning.
In the third, the Tigers started to chip away at the lead. Mason tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a Kayley Iott single. And with two outs, Allen hit a two-out single to cut it to 5-3 at the end of the third inning.
Then in the fourth, Helton singled and went to third on a two-base error, and then scored on a wild pitch for make it 5-4.
About the time the momentum was on Coweta's side, Durant took it right back in the top of the fifth. A walk by Strange and a single by Gregory chased Coweta's second pitcher of the day. Starter Tarun Robinson lasted just two innings, allowing five runs on four hits, and Mason gave up one hit and two walks in her two innings in relief. Now it was Braedyn Sheofee's turn, and she got her team out of the inning unscathed. And that set the stage for a rally.
The top of Coweta's order delivered in the sixth. Kaler singled and stole second, and Mason beat out a slow grounder to third. Iott then singled up the middle to tie the score at 5, still with one out. Sierra Soto then lined to center, scoring Mason for the go-ahead run. Bailey Cooper added to the rally with a two-run single to left, upping the Tigers lead to 8-5. After a Whitney Holcomb double, Tayen Allen hit a two-run single, pretty much icing the game with a 10-5 lead.
Helton, Mason and Iott combined to go 9-for-12 with seven runs and three RBIs. Aubrey Tomlinson and Gregory were each 2-for-4 for Durant.
Now it's one game for a repeat.
"Man, if we hit like that, we're going to be tough to beat," Dunn said. "Piedmont's a good team, but we've just got to come out and play Coweta Tiger softball. I've got all the confidence in them."
Piedmont 1, Pryor 0
In the first inning, Piedmont's Karissa Fiegener doubled and scored on a an errant throw for the only run. It was the costliest of Pryor's two errors, and sends the Tigers home with a 29-10 record.
Pryor's Brooklyn Stohler pitched a two-hit gem, striking out 10 batters with no walks. Payten Schibbelhute scattered four hits for Piedmont.
Coweta 10, Durant 5
Durant;140;000;0;--;5;8;1
Coweta;102;106;x;--;10;16;3
WP: Sheofee, LP: Gregory. LOB: Durant 8, Coweta 8.
Piedmont 1, Pryor 0
Pryor;000;000;0;--;0;4;2
Piedmont;100;000;x;--;1;2;1
WP: Schibbelhute, LP: Stohler. LOB: Pryor 6, Piedmont 1.
