Defending champion Coweta rallies to reach 5A softball title game

Then in the fourth, Helton singled and went to third on a two-base error, and then scored on a wild pitch for make it 5-4.

About the time the momentum was on Coweta's side, Durant took it right back in the top of the fifth. A walk by Strange and a single by Gregory chased Coweta's second pitcher of the day. Starter Tarun Robinson lasted just two innings, allowing five runs on four hits, and Mason gave up one hit and two walks in her two innings in relief. Now it was Braedyn Sheofee's turn, and she got her team out of the inning unscathed. And that set the stage for a rally.

The top of Coweta's order delivered in the sixth. Kaler singled and stole second, and Mason beat out a slow grounder to third. Iott then singled up the middle to tie the score at 5, still with one out. Sierra Soto then lined to center, scoring Mason for the go-ahead run. Bailey Cooper added to the rally with a two-run single to left, upping the Tigers lead to 8-5. After a Whitney Holcomb double, Tayen Allen hit a two-run single, pretty much icing the game with a 10-5 lead.

Helton, Mason and Iott combined to go 9-for-12 with seven runs and three RBIs. Aubrey Tomlinson and Gregory were each 2-for-4 for Durant.

Now it's one game for a repeat.