Coweta will face Piedmont in 5A state softball title rematch; Lone Grove edges Hilldale in 4A semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY – Coweta earned another shot at its nemesis in the Class 5A state softball tournament on Friday.

Senior pitcher Tarun Robinson pitched a two-hit shutout, Whitney Holcomb had two RBIs and the Tigers scored four early runs to down Guthrie 4-0 in a semifinal game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex’s Integris Field.

Coweta (28-13) will face Piedmont (39-3) in the title game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hall of Fame Stadium. The Tigers dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker last season to Piedmont after winning the 5A title in 2020.

“They played really good,” Coweta coach Blake Dunn said. “Our pitchers yesterday and today both threw good and we played awesome defense. We hit the ball well enough both days to win. I am super proud of them. They made it easy on me. They’re a good group.”

The Tigers scored all their runs in the first two innings against Guthrie (26-9). In the first, Kayley Iott doubled, then scored on a triple by Whitney Holcomb. Coweta added three more runs in the second, as Kylie Porschien walked ahead of a double by Chaney Helton, a run-scoring single by Iott and a double by Holcomb.

Robinson took it from there, striking out five Bluejays and allowing only one runner to advance as far as third base, that in the first inning.

Coweta and Piedmont played on Aug. 9, in the season’s second game in a festival at Pryor, with Piedmont winning 9-6. Piedmont advanced Friday with a 5-0 semifinal win over Midwest City Carl Albert. The Wildcats are 24-1 this season against 5A competition, losing only 5-1 to Carl Albert on Aug. 26.

Lone Grove 1, Hilldale 0

In a crisply played 4A semifinal that took only 90 minutes, defending champion Lone Grove (32-8) survived Hilldale’s upset bid when the Longhorns’ nine-hole hitter, K.J. Tudor, flared a single into right field to score pinch-runner Avie Gay in the bottom of the eighth inning to break what had been a scoreless tie.

Pitchers Emma Wilson of Lone Grove and Brooklyn Ellis of Hilldale dueled all the way, with Wilson allowing only two hits and Ellis only three. Wilson had 18 strikeouts, including two key ones after the Hornets had loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the eighth.

Ellis, meanwhile, retired 10 straight Longhorns to start the game and later retired nine in a row.

Neither team advanced a runner past second base until the seventh inning, when Lone Grove’s Jordan Ramsey sent a screaming line drive off the glove of third baseman Kensley Allen and down the left-field line for a one-out triple. But Hilldale shortstop Landrie Sloan laid out to catch a line drive from Jessie Shuman before Ellis struck out Marklee McMurtrey, leaving Ramsey stranded at third.

Lilly Beverage reached third base to open the top of the eighth for Hilldale (24-10) when right fielder Jesse Shuman allowed a routine fly ball to fall to the ground. Sloan reached on a bunt single and stole second base before Bailey McClain walked. Wilson then fanned Sydney Sapulpa and Ellis and third baseman Lilly Hacker ended the inning by diving to catch a foul pop by Layne Sloan.

Ellis walked Aeryn Shuman with one out in the bottom of the eighth and Gay, the pinch-runner, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hacker before Tudor’s hit.

“It was right there,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said. “It was right there. That’s how those games go. They didn’t have a lot of baserunners, either. They took advantage at the end and got that little flair. That’s all it takes. … It would have been an upset, but we weren’t coming in thinking that we were going to lose. My kids aren’t afraid of anybody.”

Lone Grove will play Tecumseh in the 4A state final at noon Saturday.

Tecumseh 3, Miami 0

Miami freshman pitcher D’Naya Green, who pitched brilliantly in a 1-0 win over Bristow on Thursday, added 11 more shutout innings on Friday against Tecumseh, but visibly tired in extra innings and finally stumbled in the 12th. The Savages took advantage.

With one out in the bottom of the 12th, Green walked Katelyn Fleming and Katie Overstreet followed with a single to center field. A misplayed fielder’s choice grounder loaded the bases and with the Wardogs’ infield drawn in, Sami Schweighardt hit a grounder that normally would have been a routine out, but instead became a two-run single.

Tecumseh (29-12) later tacked on another run and the Wardogs went down in order in the bottom of the inning against pitcher Serenity Jacoway. Miami (24-10) was making its first state-tournament appearance since 1996.

