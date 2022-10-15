Class 6A Softball Championship: Broken Arrow drops final 1-0 to Edmond Memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seven years ago, Kayla Carlsward was a walk-on softball player at a NCAA Division II program, just hoping for a chance to play. Now she’s a rookie head coach at her high school alma mater whose Edmond Memorial team just won a state championship.

Memorial secured its fourth state fast-pitch title — and its second in four seasons — with a dramatic 1-0 win over Broken Arrow on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Ryley Watkins’ one-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Kensington Perrotti with the game’s only run.

Memorial’s freshman pitcher, Keegan Baker, threw a one-hitter.

“We just had to hold our composure, stay strong behind our pitcher and pick her up and keep hitting the ball hard,” Carlsward said. “If you hit it hard, it’s going to fall. … We focused on making solid contact and on the controlables … you can focus on a good pitch and hitting it hard.”

Memorial (33-8) outhit Broken Arrow 6-1 but didn’t advance a runner past second base until the final inning. Broken Arrow (30-11) was seeking what would have been its 12th state title and its first since 2009. As it is, the Tigers remain tied with Davenport, Pocola and Tuttle for the most in state history with 11.

The Bulldogs extended the dominance of Oklahoma City-area schools in 6A softball. A Tulsa-area team hasn’t won the title since Union in 2011.

“They got key hits when they had to,” Broken Arrow coach Randall King said. “We had some chances there and we didn’t execute. They came out and did what they had to at the end. Credit to them, but credit to our girls, too. We fought our butts off all year long and made a great run.”

Memorial’s most recent title came in 2019 under coach Janet Chartney, who coached Carlsward (then Kayla Eichler) in high school. In college at Oklahoma Christian, Carlsward developed into an All-South Central Region player for the Eagles and played a key role on the team that earned OC’s first trip to the Division II tournament in 2019.

Immediately after her collegiate playing career ended, Carlsward joined the Memorial coaching staff in 2019 and was promoted to head coach after Chartney retired.

“This is the dream,” Carlsward said. “I didn’t know it would happen so fast! But it was the dream all along. This is incredible! I can’t even describe how this feels. I am so proud of all these girls. They held their composure and played so good.”

In the circle for the Bulldogs, Baker allowed only a leadoff single by Maysie Childers in the fifth inning. Baker then walked Jordyn Davis and, one out later, walked pinch-hitter Hannah Jones, loading the bases.

Emily Evans then hit a ground ball to Memorial third baseman Beth Damon. Damon stepped on the bag to retire pinch-runner Emily Gilleland (who was coming from second base) and then tagged Childers, who had headed back toward third after initially holding up on the play. The unassisted double play ended the inning.

“It was just one of those things,” King said. “It was a bang-bang play. Kids are doing what they can to try to win a ball game and that happens.”

The Tigers again loaded the bases in the top of the seventh on an error and two more walks, but with two outs, Evans again hit a grounder toward third base, which Damon fielded. Damon stepped on the bag for the third out, then spiked the ball in celebration.

Broken Arrow pitcher Adison Normandin, who pitched her third complete game in as many days, held the Bulldogs in check until the seventh. With one out, Perrotti singled to left-center field. Baker, batting ninth in the Bulldogs’ order, drew a walk, as did leadoff hitter L.J. Smith.

The Tigers pulled in both their infielders and outfielders, and Watkins’ line drive sailed over the head of left fielder Ashlyn Jobe and rolled to the wall as Perrotti sprinted home.

“Those things happen,” King said. “It was a heck of a ball game. It’s a shame somebody had to lose.”

In addition to 2019, Memorial won state titles in 1987 and 1993, when 5A was Oklahoma’s highest classification.

EDMOND MEMORIAL 1, BROKEN ARROW 0

BA 000 000 0— 0 1 2

EM 000 000 1 — 1 6 1

Adison Normandin and Jordyn Davis; Keegan Baker and Leah McAnally. W: Baker L: Normandin.