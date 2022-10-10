 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 6A, 5A state softball tournament pairings, times set

  • Updated
OSSAA 6A State Championship game (copy)

Owasso catcher Addi Drummond runs to first base during last year's state title game against Southmoore. TULSA WORLD FILE

 KT King, For the Tulsa World

Pairings and times for the Class 6A and 5A high school state softball tournaments at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City were announced Monday.

The tournaments are scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

Owasso (30-8), which has three consecutive runner-up finishes, will face two-time defending state champion Southmoore (32-10) in the marquee quarterfinal matchup at 6:30 p.m.

Another marquee quarterfinal is Broken Arrow (28-10) against Jenks (33-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Broken Arrow won 1-0 in the teams' only meeting this season Sept. 9.

In 5A, Coweta (26-13) meets Durant (22-17) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Defending champion Piedmont (36-3) plays Duncan (25-11) at 11 a.m.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

CLASS 6A

Thursday

Choctaw (25-9) vs. Edmond Memorial (30-7), 11 a.m.; Mustang (23-8) vs. Moore (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Jenks (33-6) vs. Broken Arroe (28-10), 4 p.m.; Southmoore (32-10) vs. Owasso (30-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Mustang/Moore winner vs. Choctaw/Edmond Memorial winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Jenks/Broken Arrow winner 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Thursday

Piedmont (36-3) vs. Duncan (25-11), 11 a.m.; Carl Albert (23-10) vs. Pryor (25-11), 1:30 p.m.; Coweta (26-13) vs. Durant (22-17), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (30-9) vs. Guthrie (25-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Piedmont/Duncan winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Guthrie winner vs. Coweta/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 2:30 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

