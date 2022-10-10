Class 6A, 5A, 4A state softball tournament pairings, times set

Pairings and times for the Class 6A and 5A high school state softball tournaments at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City were announced Monday.
The tournaments are scheduled Thursday through Saturday.
Owasso (30-8), which has three consecutive runner-up finishes, will face two-time defending state champion Southmoore (32-10) in the marquee quarterfinal matchup at 6:30 p.m.
Another marquee quarterfinal is Broken Arrow (28-10) against Jenks (33-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Broken Arrow won 1-0 in the teams’ only meeting this season Sept. 9.
In 5A, Coweta (26-13) meets Durant (22-17) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Defending champion Piedmont (36-3) plays Duncan (25-11) at 11 a.m.
In 4A, Skiatook (19-15) will open the quarterfinals against Lone Grove (30-8) at 11 a.m.
STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTSCLASS 6A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC
Thursday
Choctaw (25-9) vs. Edmond Memorial (30-7), 11 a.m.; Mustang (23-8) vs. Moore (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Jenks (33-6) vs. Broken Arrow (28-10), 4 p.m.; Southmoore (32-10) vs. Owasso (30-8), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Mustang/Moore winner vs. Choctaw/Edmond Memorial winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Jenks/Broken Arrow winner 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC Thursday
Piedmont (36-3) vs. Duncan (25-11), 11 a.m.; Carl Albert (23-10) vs. Pryor (25-11), 1:30 p.m.; Coweta (26-13) vs. Durant (22-17), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (30-9) vs. Guthrie (25-8), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Piedmont/Duncan winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Guthrie winner vs. Coweta/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC
Thursday
Lone Grove (30-8) vs. Skiatook (19-15), 11 a.m.; Hilldale (23-9) vs. Perkins-Tryon (23-10), 1:30 p.m.; Bristow (27-10) vs. Miami (23-9), 4 p.m.; Tecumseh (27-12) vs. Cache (26-14), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Lone Grove/Skiatook winner vs. Hilldale/Perkins-Tryon winner, 11 a.m.; Bristow/Miami winner vs. Tecumseh/Cache winner, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Final, noon