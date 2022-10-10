Class 6A, 5A, 4A state softball tournament pairings, times set

Pairings and times for the Class 6A and 5A high school state softball tournaments at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City were announced Monday.

The tournaments are scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

Owasso (30-8), which has three consecutive runner-up finishes, will face two-time defending state champion Southmoore (32-10) in the marquee quarterfinal matchup at 6:30 p.m.

Another marquee quarterfinal is Broken Arrow (28-10) against Jenks (33-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Broken Arrow won 1-0 in the teams’ only meeting this season Sept. 9.

In 5A, Coweta (26-13) meets Durant (22-17) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Defending champion Piedmont (36-3) plays Duncan (25-11) at 11 a.m.

In 4A, Skiatook (19-15) will open the quarterfinals against Lone Grove (30-8) at 11 a.m.

STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTSCLASS 6A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Choctaw (25-9) vs. Edmond Memorial (30-7), 11 a.m.; Mustang (23-8) vs. Moore (25-7), 1:30 p.m.; Jenks (33-6) vs. Broken Arrow (28-10), 4 p.m.; Southmoore (32-10) vs. Owasso (30-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Mustang/Moore winner vs. Choctaw/Edmond Memorial winner, 11 a.m.; Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Jenks/Broken Arrow winner 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC Thursday

Piedmont (36-3) vs. Duncan (25-11), 11 a.m.; Carl Albert (23-10) vs. Pryor (25-11), 1:30 p.m.; Coweta (26-13) vs. Durant (22-17), 4 p.m.; Tahlequah (30-9) vs. Guthrie (25-8), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Piedmont/Duncan winner vs. Carl Albert/Pryor winner, 11 a.m.; Tahlequah/Guthrie winner vs. Coweta/Durant winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

Lone Grove (30-8) vs. Skiatook (19-15), 11 a.m.; Hilldale (23-9) vs. Perkins-Tryon (23-10), 1:30 p.m.; Bristow (27-10) vs. Miami (23-9), 4 p.m.; Tecumseh (27-12) vs. Cache (26-14), 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Lone Grove/Skiatook winner vs. Hilldale/Perkins-Tryon winner, 11 a.m.; Bristow/Miami winner vs. Tecumseh/Cache winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, noon