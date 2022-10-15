Class 5A Softball Championship: Title slips from Coweta's grasp as Piedmont wins 5-3

OKLAHOMA CITY — In Coweta’s dugout at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday afternoon was a sign on which the Tigers could mark down the outs until they won the Class 5A title. Until the sixth inning, things were going swimmingly.

But with two outs in the sixth — just four outs away from the prize — one error opened the door for powerful Piedmont and two more led to three runs for the Wildcats, enough for them to rally for a 5-3 win over Coweta in the championship game.

Piedmont (40-3) beat Coweta (28-14) in the title game for a second straight year, after Coweta won the 2020 title. Piedmont finished 25-1 this season against 5A competition and 2-0 against Coweta, having won a regular-season meeting between the powers.

The Tigers lost despite outhitting Piedmont 8-3.

“That’s a tough way to lose, but I’m proud of my girls,” Coweta coach Blake Dunn said. “We fought through some adversity this year. We had some injuries and our record wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but I knew where we were at and what we are and what we’re capable of. We made it here and that’s one of the hardest things.”

Coweta opened fast. Chaney Helton started the Tigers with a first-inning leadoff triple and scored on a single by Kayley Iott. With two outs, Sierra Soto doubled into the left-field corner to bring home Iott.

The Tigers made it 3-0 in the second inning, on consecutive doubles by Kylie Porschien and Helton. With two outs, Iott smacked a line drive that Piedmont pitcher Payten Schibbelhute snared, or else Helton might have scored.

After that, Coweta advanced only one runner into scoring position against Schibbelhute, allowing Piedmont the opportunity to chip away at the deficit.

“We felt comfortable that we would have our inning and find ways to fight and claw and scratch and get back in it,” Piedmont coach Keith Coleman said.

Schibbelhute doubled to center field to lead off the fourth inning and scored on a groundout by Paislee Clark. In the fifth, a fielding error by Coweta — one of five errors on the day for the Tigers — allowed Peyton Gray to reach base and Tayvin Davis doubled her home, making it 3-2.

Then came the sixth. Coweta quickly recorded two outs, but then Clark reached when second baseman Bree Vaughn bobbled a grounder and threw a hair late to first base. Vaughn stole second and with a 3-0 count, Coweta intentionally walked Hannah Nieuwenhuis. Gray singled up the middle, scoring pinch-runner Brooke Butler. Nieuwenhuis ended up on third base and Gray on second after Helton’s throw from center field to try and catch Butler was offline.

Pyle then hit a grounder to shortstop Tayen Allen, but her throw to first was off and two more runs scored.

“It tends to happen that way, whether positive or negative,” Dunn said of the cascade of errors.

Coleman said the Wildcats’ goal was to force Coweta to play solid defense.

“We just wanted to put pressure on them,” Coleman said. “That was the whole thing. It’s tough to play defense in this environment. I don’t care how many times you’ve been here … it’s tough.”

Schibbelhute retired Coweta’s final seven batters.

“We knew from the get-go that they’re a good team, but I have always felt like we could beat them,” Dunn said. “We played really good off the get-go and then made a few mistakes. Today, the ball didn’t bounce our way, but I am proud of how our girls competed. We put ourselves In a position to win and that’s all we can do at the end of the day.”

Lone Grove 3, Tecumseh 0: Pitcher Emma Wilson capped a brilliant state tournament with 11 strikeouts to lead Lone Grove (33-8) to its second straight Class 4A title. Tecumseh (29-13) also lost to the Longhorns in the championship game in 2021.

Wilson recorded all but two outs for the Longhorns in the state tournament. She had 10 strikeouts in a 16-0 quarterfinal win over Skiatook and 18 in an eight-inning, 1-0 win over Hilldale in the semifinals.

Jesse Shuman starred on offense and defense for Lone Grove, driving in the Longhorns’ first run with a fourth-inning single and doubling to left-center field and scoring during a two-run sixth inning. In right field, she also made shoestring catches to end both the fifth and sixth innings. The fifth-inning catch stranded Tecumseh runners on second and third base.

LONE GROVE 3, TECUMSEH 0

LG 000 102 0 — 3 7 0

T 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Emma Wilson and Aeryn Shuman Serenity Jacoway and Jessi Hull. W: Wilson. L: Jacoway.

PIEDMONT 5, COWETA 3

P 000 113 0 — 5 3 0

C 210 000 0 — 3 8 5

Payton Schibbelhute and Aubrey Pyle; Braedyn Shoefee, Tarun Robinson (6) and Sierra Soto. W: Schibbelhute. L: Shoefee.