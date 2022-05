Broken Arrow bids for first slow-pitch state title since 2015

Second-ranked Broken Arrow will look for its first slow-pitch state title since 2015 when the Class 6A tournament is held Wednesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Broken Arrow (31-2) is the last Tulsa-metro team to win the 6A slow-pitch championship.

Coach Randall King’s team enters the tournament on a 12-game winning streak. Broken Arrow will meet No. 8 Mustang (15-13) in the quarterfinals. All quarterfinals are at 10 a.m.

In other quarterfinals, 10th-ranked Owasso (17-13) will meet No. 1 Southmoore (25-4), No. 5 Jenks (28-8) plays No. 4 Moore (27-6) and No. 6 Bixby (26-9) faces No. 3 Choctaw (23-5).

Semifinals are at 1 p.m. and the title game is at 4 p.m.

The 5A and 4A state tournaments also are on Wednesday at Hall of Fame Stadium. In 5A, fifth-ranked Broken Bow (23-10) is the defending champion and looking for a fourth state title in five seasons.

In 4A, second-ranked Dale (32-6) is aiming for a sixth consecutive state title. Other top contenders are No. 1 Washington (36-2) and No. 3 Henryetta (29-4).

State tournaments start Tuesday with Classes 3A, 2A and A determining titles. In 3A, top-ranked Morrison (22-5) is the defending state champion.

SLOW-PITCH STATE TOURNAMENTS

At USA Hall of Fame Stadium,

Okla. City

CLASS 3A

Tuesday Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.

Morrison vs. Vanoss, Wayne vs. Tushka, Pocola vs. Boone-Apache, Amber-Pocasset vs. Latta.

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

Morris/Vanoss winner vs. Wayne/Tushka winner, Pocola/Boone-Apache winner vs. Amber-Pocasset/Latta winner.

Final, 7 p.m. CLASS 2A Tuesday Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.

Binger-Oney vs. Hydro-Eakly, Ripley vs. Stuart, Bennington vs. Navajo, Cyril vs. Caddo.

Semifinals, 2:30 p.m.

Binger-Oney/Hydro-Eakly winner vs. Ripley/Stuart winner, Bennington/Navajo winner vs. Cyril/Caddo winner.

Final, 5:30 p.m. CLASS A Tuesday Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Whitesboro vs. Kiowa, Turner vs. Roff, Caney vs. Arnett, Leflore vs. Lookeba-Sickles.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Whitesboro/Kiowa winner vs. Turner/Roff winner, Caney/Arnett winner vs. Leflore/Lookeba-Sickles winner.

Final, 4 p.m. CLASS 6A Wednesday Quarterfinals, 10 a.m.

Southmoore vs. Owasso, Moore vs. Jenks, Bixby vs. Choctaw, Mustang vs. Broken Arrow.

Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Southmoore/Owasso winner vs. Moore/Jenks winner, Bixby/Choctaw winner vs. Mustang/Broken Arrow winner.

Final, 4 p.m. CLASS 5A Wednesday Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.

North Rock Creek vs. Plainview, Broken Bow vs. Cache, Stilwell vs. Tecumseh, Sulphur vs. Perkins-Tryon.

Semifinals, 4 p.m.

NRC/Plainview winner vs. Broken Bow/Cache winner, Stilwell/Tecumseh winner vs. Sulphur/Perkins-Tryon winner.

Final, 7 p.m. CLASS 4A Wednesday Quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m.

Washington vs. Howe, Silo vs. Oktaha, Valliant vs. Henryetta, Prague vs. Dale.

Semifinals, 2:30 p.m.

Washington/Howe winner vs. Silo/Oktaha winner, Valliant/Henryetta winner vs. Prague/Dale winner.

Final, 5:30 p.m.

