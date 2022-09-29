Addi Drummond leans on Owasso softball family after crash claims her grandparents

When her grandparents died earlier this month, Owasso sophomore catcher Addi Drummond unexpectedly lost two of her greatest supporters.

Joe and Priscilla Drummond, 73 and 67 of Hominy, died from injuries sustained in a two-car collision early Thursday, Sept. 1, in Osage County. Joe died at the scene and Priscilla died the following day at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. They had been married for 49 years.

Owasso softball coach Shane Eicher describes the Drummonds as a “special family.” Addi is the middle sister, Madi was an All-State selection at Owasso and plays at Seminole State, and Katie is an eighth-grader carving her own path as a softball player.

Joe and Priscilla were avid supporters of their granddaughters’ softball careers, as are their parents, Matt and Heather. Addi says her grandparents were “always together” in attendance at her games. Joe had an unique tradition with his granddaughters: For each ball they hit over the fence, he awarded them $100.

“They loved to watch me and my sisters play,” Addi says. “They came to everything I had that they could.”

Owasso’s varsity team was playing in a St. Louis tournament when Eicher found out Addi’s grandfather had died and her grandmother was in critical condition. He recruited two of Drummond’s closest teammates, Jayelle Austin and Preslee Downing, to support Drummond emotionally as he broke the news.

“There’s nothing in the coaches’ book about how to handle a situation like that,” Eicher says.

“Eicher took me into his hotel room with two of my best friends,” Drummond says. “He told me. And I didn’t really believe it.”

Drummond left immediately to return to Tulsa and visit Priscilla in the hospital. It was some consolation to Addi that, though Priscilla was unable to speak, “she could hear us and she could nod.”

“We saw my Nana in the hospital, and we found out she wasn’t going to make it,” Drummond says. “We went and said our goodbyes and then came back.”

The family held a funeral service for Joe and Priscilla on Saturday in Skiatook.

After the Missouri trip, the Rams’ next regular-season game was against district rival Norman North on Sept. 6 — the same day as the Drummonds’ viewing. Eicher offered Addi the option to miss the game.

“She (Drummond) is just a great kid. I don’t know how I could’ve handled that situation,” Eicher says. “I think everybody would be a little bit different. But she handled it.”

Eicher had two lineups prepared for the Norman North game — one with Drummond, one without. Drummond considered what her grandparents would have wanted and picked the first lineup.

“She said, ‘coach, I want to play. It’s what they’d want,’” Eicher says.

Drummond admits her emotions were flowing in her first at-bat. With two strikes and two balls in the count, she saw a high outside fastball from Norman North’s pitcher. Drummond swung and never doubted it was a home run.

“I rounded second base, and I saw coach Eicher and he was just clapping for me. And then I rounded third base and saw my teammates, then I just started to cry,” Drummond says. “All the support that I had from my teammates and all of Owasso was just incredible.”

That support continued after the Rams went on to claim a 6-2 victory over the Timberwolves. Teammate Kennedy Hamilton’s grandfather, Ward Sherrill, made sure the Drummonds’ tradition lived on one more time and gave her $100 for her home run.

“He came up to me after the game and told me that he wanted to continue that tradition for that game and that ball,” Drummond says.

The Rams (24-7, 10-4) will complete their regular season with a non-district game at Bartlesville (7 p.m. Thursday) and home against Durant (2:15 p.m. Saturday). Their regional tournament assignment will be released Friday, and they will play Oct. 6-7 at a to-be determined date for a chance to play in the 6A state tournament Oct. 13-15 in at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Owasso has not won a fast-pitch state championship since 1995, but the Rams have been state runners-up the past three years. Drummond is motivated to bring a title back to Owasso in her grandparents’ memory.

“I just want to keep playing for my teammates and for my grandparents so that they can watch me from heaven,” Drummond says. “They would be so proud of me and all of my teammates.”